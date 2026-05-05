Verydarkman has continued to rant amid his feud with his former best friend, Seun Kuti

The activist, while recording a video, shared what he did during a visit to Seun Kuti’s house

His revelation sparked bewilderment among fans, who reacted by criticising him

A viral video of Ratel President, Martins Vincent Otse, better known as Verydarkman, has surfaced online, generating uproar among fans.

The activist and his former best friend have been at odds for a while and have been sharing videos about each other online.

Reactions as VDM spills what he did in Seun Kuti’s house amid feud. Photo credit@verydarkblackman/@bigbirdkuti

Source: Instagram

In his recording, while reacting to what Kuti said about respect, VDM shared what he claimed was a private matter between him and the singer.

According to him, some time ago, Kuti called to say that a lady was interested in meeting him. He added that during Kuti’s birthday, the lady, described as beautiful and a single mother, was introduced to him.

VDM shares more about what he did

The activist further claimed that the lady was brought to his hotel room, where they became romantic.

Reactions as VDM continues to speaks about Seun Kuti. Photo credit@verydarkbalckman

Source: Instagram

He also mentioned that there was another occasion when the same lady visited him again.

Fans react to VDM’s statement

Reacting, fans expressed disgust over his remarks about the encounter with the single mother.

They questioned his actions and criticised him for sharing such details publicly. Some also noted that, as a public figure, he should be mindful of what he chooses to disclose online.

Here is the Instagram video below:

What fans said about VDM's video

Reactions have trailed the video made by the activist amid his feud with Seun Kuti. Here are some of the comments below:

@comr.anuchibarry reacted:

"You don't talk about everything, no matter what the situation might be. Gatekeep some things."

@cynthia_ify_ wrote:

"Explanation yakpa, you never start. They vomit small, small, omo ale, some people mentor."

@ adufeomoniyi shared:

"They vomit small, small, omo ale, some people mentor. Explanation yakpa, you never start

@danteslifestyleandnutrition1 wrote:

"As a man, don’t ever kiss and tell, never. Una go still dey talk more. Na small small integrity go dey cast."

@jaydakoolkat commented::

"There’s nothing new here. This is who he is. If you are shocked, then you don’t know this guy. Na him normal behavior."

@queen 66 shared:

"People that has pride don't sell their personal pictures online and steal fowl."

@emmanuellanwach reacted:

"All those single mothers hovering around you, that is what they need because I see that they idolised you a lot ,Any married man whose wife is so attached to this guy has lost his marriage."

Comedian Deeone shares observation about VDM

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that former Big Brother Naija housemate, Deeone, shared his observations about VDM.

The TikToker had alerted Nigerians that his NGO website was hacked and money stolen from it, though many didn't believe him, but he still insisted that it was true.

In a video made by the comedian, he said that people should put the missing funds aside and support VDM because something was wrong.

Source: Legit.ng