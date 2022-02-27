The 53rd birthday party of Nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun Williams promises to be another star-studded event as celebrities are turning up in their large numbers

Veterans actors like Jike Kosoko, Joke Silva, Jaiye Kuti, Odunlade Adekola among others have already graced the red carpet of the party in their lovely attires

Comedian Gbenga Adeyinka was also spotted in the video that emerges online as Nigerians anticipate lovely moments from the big party night in Lagos

The 53rd birthday party of popular Nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun is set to be the talk of the town with an interesting number of stars that have already arrived on its red carpet.

The party was tagged Fathia Unusual on social media and the hashtag is already trending.

Movie stars attend Fathia Balogun's birthday party. Credit: @goldmynetv

Videos from the red carpet of the star-studded event have made it to the internet with Nigerians as the celebrities present said plenty of nice things about their celebrant colleague.

In one of the videos, veteran Nollywood stars, Jide Kosoko and Joke Silva were flanked together as they appread dapper in lovely attires, While Yinka Quadri sent beautiful wishes to Fathia.

watch the video below:

In another video, Odunlade Adekola, Bimbo Thomas, Funke Etti, Jaiyeola Kuti, Ijebuu and comedian Gbenga Adeyinka also sent lovely wishes to the celebrant during their interactive session on the red carpet.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians excited

Nigerians have expressed excitement about the videos.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Tttbabyyym:

"Fathia is well respected for real. Aunty Joke no dey attend anyhow event."

Ewatomi_tv:

"God of blessings of life."

Faithtola09:

"Happy birthday ma."

Silverbell_properties:

"God bless your new age mama."

Fathia Balogun reveals aso-ebi package of N150k for birthday bash

Legit.ng previously reported that Fathia Balogun geared up for a birthday party that would be the talk of the town in February tagged Fathia Unusual.

As expected, the movie star shared details of the coordinated outfit to be worn and her guests will be spending up to N150k on it.

While some people applaud and look forward to the event, others could not help but ask where celebrities get money to splurge anyhow.

