Veteran Yoruba actor, Yinka Quadri stirred massive reactions on social media after a video of him and his children emerged

The actor dressed as a young man as he played out Olamide's Don part in the trending Zazu song by Portable

In the video he shot with his daughters, Yinka who had jewellery on his neck and wrist walked in holding a cup

Popular Nollywood actor, Yinka Quadri is putting out his inner younger self on display in TikTok video to the excitement of his fans.

The actor appeared like a gangster as he and his two daughters recreated roles of the trending music video of Zazu by Portable featuring Olamide and Poco Lee.

Yinka Quadri recreates Zazu swag. Credit: @realyinkaquadri

Source: Instagram

The 62-year-old Yinka acted the Olamide's Don role in the video as he put his gangster looks on display. He held his red cup and demonstrated young man swag.

Check out the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the video of Yinka acting like Olamide and some of them wished their fathers could recreate such as well.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

Arinola_herself02:

"Daddy ti pada join geng."

Dollysexi:

"The things these children make their father do."

Kudiratogunmola:

"This one choke me oooo. Awon daddy *runju pa*."

Thelordgeneral117:

"Please my sisters make una leave Grandpa Alone for us oooo."

Victoria Sunday Etim:

"My dad is too serious with this life now I wish he can do this."

User7222761552329:

"Now I miss my Dad so much something he can also do."

Adenrele:

"Tshe this baba will no go and sit down like this, no let all these children of nowadays turn you to baba of the world."

