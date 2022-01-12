Veteran Nollywood actor, Prince Jide Kosoko, is celebrating adding another year to his age in a lovely way

The actor shared a photo collage video of him with some of his family and friends as part of his 68th birthday celebration

Kosoko jumped in excitement over his new age, and his fans and celebrity colleagues have trooped to his page to join him in the celebration

Popular Nollywood actor, Prince Jide Kosoko is a year older as he clocked the age of 68 on January 12.

The veteran thespian is celebrating the special day and he is full of appreciation to God over the big 68.

Jide Kosoko is celebrating his birthday. Credit: princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

Kosoko took to his verified Instagram page to share a video that contained photos of fun times with family and friends as music by Chief Ebenezer Obey played in the background.

Check out the video below:

The actor also shared another video of his mini palour birthday celebration, where he jumped up to appreciate God for adding another year.

He captioned the video as:

"I for one, am grateful to the Almighty for another Birthday. Cheers to the Birthday Boy."

Birthday wishes for Jide Kosoko

Nigerians have showered Kosoko with lovely birthday wishes and prayers.

Vincentokonkwo:

"Happy birthday @princejidekosoko I pray for long life and prosperity upon your life in Jesus name Amen."

Jubril.iscomuhammed:

"Happy birthday sir. We shared the same date of birth."

Bolajiodunsifilms4really:

"Happy birthday to you sir age with graceful sir long life and prosperity amen."

Ebi_juliet:

"Happy birthday Sir wullnp and many more fruitful years on planet earth,may lines fall for you in pleasant places."

Kolawole_3898:

"Happy birthday sir,longetivity is sure for u sir."

Ugommaokoroji:

"Age with grace sir may the good lord continue to bless and protect u in jesus name amen happy birthday my king."

Theodoraolajide:

"Happy birthday daddy .May the Good Lord of Israel bless and keep you and may He forever cause His face to shine upon you in the Mighty name of Jesus."

