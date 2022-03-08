TAUSED Students Inside Compound ‘Fight’ Over Who Is Better Between Davido and Wizkid, Video Stirs Reactions
- A viral clip has shown the moment some TASUED students abandoned all other activities to debate the better artiste between Davido and Wizkid
- Hardly could one hear their points in the video as they engaged themselves in a shouting match to shut each other down
- Many Nigerians who reacted to their video wondered why grown men are trying to have headaches over people who do not know them
Some men who are believed to be students of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) have created a scene while trying to stan their favs in the Nigerian music industry.
Though one could hardly hear the points they were making with the noise created, a man filming the commotion said that they are arguing about who is a better artiste between Davido and Wizkid.
A shouting match
It's ok to be 30BG and Starboy FC: DJ Dorcas states reason for opening with Wizkid's songs at Davido's O2 show
In a clip shared by Instablog9ja, none of them gave the other the opportunity to make his case as they were all about shutting themselves down.
PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!
A man playfully pushed another away in a pretend fight.
Watch the video below:
As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4,000 comments with more than 53,000 likes.
Headaches over Davido and Wizkid
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
thebeckie__ said:
"Wizkid and Davido do show yesterday pack money for pocket una Dey carry headache."
thedeltabeauty said:
"Put the energy in your own job & skill make people Dey fight for you too."
hom3_4lone______ said:
"Omo me I fit do pass like this cos of DaviDo Oo."
justdamz_ said:
"How to start fight: Davido better pass Wizkid."
Ask when you see them: Moment Davido ‘shunned’ journalist asking if he plans to collaborate with Burna, Wizkid
kum3333 said:
"Kia see person boyfriend and future husband."
heyysophiaa said:
"I know say that short one na Davido fan they too like gra gra."
heatherlovesafrobeats said:
"And the artists themselves are just living their lives minding their own business while you continue to argue over nothing."
iam_zhainhab said:
"Omo this is me and some Davido fans on my cl on WhatsApp."
Davido Sereneaded Chioma
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Davido was seen singing passionately to one of his popular songs dedicated to Chioma, Assurance, at what looked like the after party of his mega concert at the London O2 Arena.
Video from the interesting singing and vibing session has emerged on social media and fans cannot take their eyes off it as they expressed great joy in seeing Ifeanyi's parents back together.
The fans of the lovable partners have expressed their excitement at seeing the singer singing Assurance again for Chioma.
Source: Legit.ng