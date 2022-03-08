A viral clip has shown the moment some TASUED students abandoned all other activities to debate the better artiste between Davido and Wizkid

Hardly could one hear their points in the video as they engaged themselves in a shouting match to shut each other down

Many Nigerians who reacted to their video wondered why grown men are trying to have headaches over people who do not know them

Some men who are believed to be students of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED) have created a scene while trying to stan their favs in the Nigerian music industry.

Though one could hardly hear the points they were making with the noise created, a man filming the commotion said that they are arguing about who is a better artiste between Davido and Wizkid.

A shouting match

In a clip shared by Instablog9ja, none of them gave the other the opportunity to make his case as they were all about shutting themselves down.

A man playfully pushed another away in a pretend fight.

Watch the video below:

As at the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 4,000 comments with more than 53,000 likes.

Headaches over Davido and Wizkid

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

thebeckie__ said:

"Wizkid and Davido do show yesterday pack money for pocket una Dey carry headache."

thedeltabeauty said:

"Put the energy in your own job & skill make people Dey fight for you too."

hom3_4lone______ said:

"Omo me I fit do pass like this cos of DaviDo Oo."

justdamz_ said:

"How to start fight: Davido better pass Wizkid."

kum3333 said:

"Kia see person boyfriend and future husband."

heyysophiaa said:

"I know say that short one na Davido fan they too like gra gra."

heatherlovesafrobeats said:

"And the artists themselves are just living their lives minding their own business while you continue to argue over nothing."

iam_zhainhab said:

"Omo this is me and some Davido fans on my cl on WhatsApp."

