BBNaija season 6 winner, Whitemoney, continues to build his connections in the entertainment industry

The reality star met with veteran actor, Pete Edochie, and showed his maximum respect as they exchanged pleasantries

Blossom Chukwujeku, Jackie Appiah and other stars were also present at what seemed like a movie location

Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye winner, Whitemoney is ready to make his Nollywood debut as a video of him in what seemed like a movie set emerged on social media.

The reality star was opportune to meet veteran Nollywood actor, Pete Edochie, on location and he knelt down to greet and show respect to the elder.

Pete also gave him a pat at the back while kneeling down as he uttered what seemed like prayers and blessings to the young man.

Whitemoney also met with a few other Nollywood stars like Blossom Chukwujeku, Jackie Appiah, Destiny Etiko, among others.

The title of the movie is unknown at the time of writing this report, but we shall update you as things unfold.

We look forward to seeing Whitemoney displaying his acting talents.

Check out the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have commended Whitemoney for always making the right moves and hailed his humbling character.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

Robinsbella:

"Whitemoney is the most focused man I have ever seen."

Cutie_merci:

"Omo see My extremely focused, intelligent, hansome, clean and sweet fav SEN HON CHIEF OZOPURU INIEGO HAZEL WHITEMONEY ONOU ODOGWU Himself always in the right circle with men nd women dat matters and making strictly money moves mehn."

Paragon01_:

"Odogwu on his lane securing the bag."

Limak67:

"Humility will take u places. Let those who are priding around continue, within a short while, u that think u are at the front now will see urself at the very rear. Be wise."

Xxamandapetersxx:

"The way Mazi mingles easily with his high class associates shows his billionaire mindset."

Anie_pear:

"The man of the season in the movie along side Pete edochie, Jackie Appiah, blossom , Nkechi blessing Sunday, destiny etiko and others."

Norweigian_dmw:

"Mr white na jack of all trade.... Na everywhere him de."

