Thing keep getting entertaining in the Nollywood industry since social media became a big deal making some favourite actresses more popular on it than off it

In as much as the era of home videos are long gone, it will interest fans to know that some veteran actresses who were big and relevant then and are still popping now

The superstar actresses were able to relate with the younger generations online making many of their followers forget that they were not so young

These superwomen have been able to carve a niche for themselves over the years while most of the people they acted with back in the days are either retired or not actively interested in the entertainment business anymore.

In this article, Legit.ng takes a look at some veteran Nollywood actresses who are still relevant in the ever-increasing social media space despite their age.

1. Joke Silva

One of Nollywood's most loved actress, Joke Silva is 60 years old already but many can't believe she has aged that much because of the youthfulness that radiates around her.

She is married to a veteran actor, Olu Jacobs and they are both well respected by their colleagues and younger ones.

Joke Silva remains relevant in the social media age by relating well with the younger ones and attending high-profile and trending events.

2. Sola Sobowale

Her lead roles in Wedding Party movie and King of Boys made her command much more respect from movie lovers.

Aside from that, the 58 years old Sola Sobowale deferred the age barriers to always look young and act with her junior colleagues in the social media age as if they are contemporaries.

Sola is loved my many and have about 1.4 million followers on her Instagram page with many brands using her page for campaigns.

Her relationship with the youths online makes one doubt her real age.

3. Patience Ozokwo

The might be famous for her strict and wicked roles in movies but fans definitely loveher vibes on social media.

The 63-year-old actress is definitely one to be loved if you follow her activities on social media.

Patience Ozokwo bridged the gap between young and veteran Nollywood stars.

4. Shaffy Bello

Many are thrilled by her impeccable use of English that they forget that Shaffy Bello is 51.

Shaffy has a youthful blood in her despite her age and relate well with her colleagues and fans on social media.

5. Jaiye Kuti

Nollywood actress, Jaiye Kuti doesn't care, she will rather jump on that tending topic on social media than be tagged as a old woman.

The 51-year-old star trended when she jumped on the Wife Material challenge as she put her massive body on display.

6. Fathia Balogun

"She doesn't look her age" that is what a lot of people say when Nollywood actress, Fathia Balogun celebrated her birthday 53th birthday recently.

The actress made grand entrance to party as she dressed like an Egyptian queen with 8 maidens.

She also relate well and get buzz on social media.

Source: Legit.ng