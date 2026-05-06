Former Taraba State Governor Jolly Nyame defected from the APC to the PDP, citing unfair treatment and marginalisation within the ruling party

Nyame announced his decision during a meeting with PDP aspirant Emmanuel Bwacha and signalled a return to active politics ahead of 2027

His defection came amid rising political realignments in Taraba while potential legal concerns over his past conviction remained a factor

Former Governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame, has resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) and joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), citing alleged unfair treatment within the ruling party.

Nyame confirmed his decision during a meeting with PDP governorship aspirant, Emmanuel Bwacha, where he openly declared his return to the opposition party.

Breaking: Ex-Nigerian Governor Dumps APC, Announces Next Party Ahead of 2027

Source: Getty Images

Claims of marginalisation within APC

A video from the meeting, now circulating widely on social media, showed the former governor expressing dissatisfaction with his treatment in the APC.

According to sources present, Nyame said he no longer felt accommodated within the party despite his contributions.

A source familiar with the meeting stated:

“He made it clear that he was not fairly treated in the APC and that his return to the PDP was a deliberate decision taken in the interest of his people and the development of the state,”

Return to active politics signalled

Nyame, who governed Taraba State between 1999 and 2007, is also reported to have obtained a PDP nomination form to contest the Taraba North senatorial seat in the 2027 general elections.

His move signals a renewed involvement in active partisan politics after years away from frontline electoral contests.

Realignments intensify in Taraba

The defection comes amid growing political repositioning in Taraba State, as key actors align themselves ahead of the next election cycle.

Observers say internal disputes and competing ambitions within parties have contributed to the shifting alliances across the state.

However, Nyame’s political ambitions could attract scrutiny due to his past corruption conviction, for which he received a presidential pardon in 2020.

Party insiders indicate that any challenge regarding his eligibility would ultimately be resolved through legal processes.

Ex-Kano deputy gov decamps to NDC

Previously, Legit.ng reported that the African Democratic Congress (ADC) has been thrown into uncertainty following the resignation of its former Kano state deputy governor, Aminu Gwarzo, who has formally exited the party ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Gwarzo confirmed his departure in a letter dated Friday, May 1, 2026, addressed to the party chairman in Gwarzo local government area of Kano state, stating that his resignation took immediate effect.

Source: Legit.ng