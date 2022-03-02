BBNaija season 6 star, Boma Martins Akpore stirred massive reactions on social media after engaging in heated arguments with some fans online

The problem started when the reality star reported liked a troll post about one of his colleagues, Angel and fans got at him

He went messy with them as they exchanged unprinted words for one another, Nigerians have reacted to Boma's rant with Twitter users

Former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) Shine Ya Eye housemate, Boma has stirred massive reactions on social media after he engaged some fans who called him out.

The issues started when a fan allegedly berated Boma for liking a troll post about one of his colleagues in the BBNaija house, Angel and he went haywire over it.

Boma fights dirty with Twitter fans.

Source: Instagram

Another fan said it might be Boma's fan page that liked the post and he came out to say nothing will happen if it is his real page.

Then the war of words came in full swing as they called themselves unprintable names and passed insults on their parents who were not part of the conversation.

Read the whole messy conversation below:

Mixed reactions

Nigerians have reacted differently to Boma rants with fans.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Oyiza:

"No joy for that Twitter o."

Officialjovialmum:

"No wonder they said Twitter is not for the faint hearted."

Choplifekitchenlagos:

"Your parents are at home reading their open heavens and praying for you all yet you are on Twitter collecting bouquet of curses on her behalf because of being a “fan” na wa o."

Damolatho__:

"Baba reply each and every one of them."

Lannis____:

"Boma suppose be Ibadan boy."

Official_ola_gold:

"Boma carry cutlass and knife come Twitter."

Tuna_comic:

"The way these fans carry this Bbn for head you go think say them they pay them."

Boma reacts to claims that he didn't go shopping in Dubai with colleagues

Legit.ng previously reported that despite how gloomy the Dubai trip looked like at the beginning leaving some Shine Ya Eye stars had the time of their lives in the country.

One of the most talked-about ex-housemate, Boma decided to address people who laughed at him over claims that he did not make the trip with others.

The reality star pointed out how people who are just getting by are always quick to troll others, he also added that he will be in their faces for a long time.

