Popular Nollywood actor, Kanayo O Kanayo, recently caused a buzz on social media after he shared a video from the burial ceremony of Obi Cubana's mother

In the video, Kanayo can be heard telling men that their girlfriends who claimed to have gone on weekends were at the event

Several social media users have since reacted to the trending video with some making jokes about Kanayo 'sacrificing' these women

PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng is on a mission to support vulnerable children of Calabar – join the initiative on Patreon, let’s change more lives together!

Nollywood veteran, Kanayo O Kanayo, is among the many celebrities who attended the much talked about burial ceremony of club owner, Obi Cubana's mother.

Kanayo shared a video that got social media users talking. Photo credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

In a recent video shared on his Instagram page, the actor addressed his male fans about the whereabouts of their girlfriends.

According to KOK, if their girlfriend claimed they were going home for the weekend, chances are, they all came for the burial which is taking place at Oba in Anambra state.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Watch the clip below:

Reactions

The video has since garnered reactions from several social media users, many of whom made jokes about the actor using the said women for rituals as his movie characters are popularly known for.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

Check out comments below:

bestiezinny:

"I Dey road self who boyfriend help"

dannyjoe829:

"Nnayi sacrifice have spoken "

beeyeenka:

"Break up go happen from Monday after this weekend We muevveeeee."

balo_ng:

"Omo, this Obi cubana mama burial dey like full movie o; na my subscription go suffer cos i must follow it back to back "

hushtextiles:

" your girlfriend blood is gonna dry this weekend."

oluwashegun01:

"Baba don cast all of dem ooo "

mirian_official1:

"Y are you people not dragging the shameless married men that are ordering for these girls"

jennynonye:

"Kanayo abeg use her o"

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

The grand burial ceremony

All is set to leave no stone unturned as Nigerian businessman, Obi Cubana prepares to give his late mum a befitting burial in Anambra state.

Taking to his Instagram story channel, the entrepreneur shared videos of the moments cows gifted to him by friends got delivered to him.

His former employee, Chiefpriest, outdid himself as he sent a trailer load of almost 50 cows to the amazement of many.

PAY ATTENTION: Get the Latest Nigerian News on Legit.ng News App

Source: Legit