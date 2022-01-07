TikTok became popular in Nigeria during the pandemic as people all over the world turned to it to have some fun. Nigerian celebrities were not left behind as many gushed over how hilarious their videos are.

They jumped on trending challenges and create original videos just to make their fans smile. More interestingly, Yoruba actors joined the app and they have got Nigerians glued to their phones with their hilarious videos.

Yoruba actors making waves on TikTok. Photos: 2femiadebayosalami, @iyaboojofespris, @princejidekosoko

Source: Instagram

In this article, Legity.ng lists some Yoruba actors making waves on TikTok.

1. Iyabo Ojo

The actress became popular on the app during the pandemic as she kept her fans entertained. Iyabo currently has 1.8m followers on the app and over 400k views on some of her videos.

2. Femi Adebayo

The actor uses his TikTok page to share funny clips from his YouTube series with his over 250k followers. One of his most-viewed videos was one that he did with his wife. The video was watched over 700k times.

3. Amokade OlaTayo

Popularly called Ijebu, the actor has over 168k but the views on one of his videos was more than 700k.

4. Yinka Quadri

The actor made a debut on the app by making a video with two of his daughters. Quadri and his girls jumped on a trending challenge that saw many calling him a cool dad.

5. Jide Kosoko

The actor is not new to TikTok as he continues to join one of his daughters to entertain their fans on the app.

6. Kunle Afod

The actor has over 108k followers but his most viewed video was over 800k. The video was a hilarious slow motion dance that got many laughing.

