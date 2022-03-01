Popular Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has reached the landmark age of 60 and he is thankful to God for it

The actor shared a video of himself in his bedroom reading bible verses and offering prayers for himself and fans as he woke up on his special day

He also shared a video of himself doing thanksgiving in church as he told a brief story about his humble beginning, Nigerians have joined him in celebration

Veteran Nollywood actor, Kanayo O. Kanayo has attained the landmark age of 60 and he is all grateful for his growth over the years.

The actor started his day on March 1, 2022, with prayers for himself and his fans as he quote bible verses while he is still on his night wear.

Kanayo O. Kanayo celebrates 60th birthday. Credit: @kanayo.o.kanayo

Source: Instagram

He prayed fervently for himself in the lovely video that he shared on his Instagram page.

Watch it below:

Kanayo then proceeded to the church for thanksgiving at St Mulumba Catholic Parish, New Haven, Enugu state for more prayers and special blessings.

Check it out below:

He further shared the story of his humble beginning:

"The young boy From Oboama Ezinihitte Mbaise that went to Enugu to school, sold akamu and agidi to survive is now 60. Things only God can do."

Check out the post below:

Birthday wishes pour

Nigerians have showered the actor with beautiful wishes on his 60th birthday.

Legit.ng captured some of the comments, read below:

TimiKris:

"I know it really been a long journey and so many sacrifices to reach this stage of life......Happy birthday sir."

BuchiFilms:

"Thank you for all you did for me growing up. Others saw a man that always do ritual movie, I saw a man that thought me how the world works that being careful is not enough that you must add extra to everything you Do. Thank You KOK #KOKAT60."

_Empireboy_hair:

"Happy birthday to you sir professor #kanayo o kanayo the length."

Mr.ajaks:

"Happy Birthday to a Legend.....60 looking like 40.... God bless Sir."

Iam_chivian:

"You will dwell in the house of God all the days of your life Sir. Happy birthday to you."

Source: Legit.ng