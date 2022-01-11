2021 was a year full of drama that quite a number of people looked forward to the events that will unfold in the new year.

Even though we are just 11 days into the new year, a lot of drama and gists have taken over social media that it leaves one wondering what more is yet to come.

Bobrisky offended Benin people with his statement about their Oba. Photo credit: @bobrisky222/@realmercyaigbe/@davido

Source: Instagram

While some names are almost always expected to be mentioned in the face of controversies and drama, others came as a rude shock.

Legit.ng brings you a list of Nigerian celebrities who have been in the news lately for the good and bad.

1. Mercy Aigbe

The actress ushered everyone into the new year with her lavish star-studded birthday party on January 1.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Days after the birthday, the mum of two was still receiving gifts and surprises from friends and loved ones.

2. Portable

The fast-rising Zazu crooner has been in the news for days now, following his fall out with manager and show promoter, Kogbagidi.

It is unclear if the entire drama is a staged PR stunt, but we are almost sure we haven't heard the last from Portable.

3. Bobrisky

Bobrisky and controversy are like twins and the crossdresser recently bit more than he could chew in Benin.

He was invited to interior decorator Ehi's grandmother's burial and out of excitement, Bob called on the Oba of Benin to marry him.

This didn't go well with indigenes of the town as they made sure Ehi sent the crossdresser back to Lagos.

4. Davido

To the surprise of many, Davido was called out by a Unilag student for owing him N1m since 2020.

According to him, the singer had purchased stuffed dummies from him in December 2020 and has refused to pay him since then.

5. Sandra Iheuwa's crashed marriage

Ubi Franklin's baby mama, Sandra got social media buzzing after her husband of five months took to social media to complain bitterly about her.

The man complained about Sandra's use of social media but with recent development, it looks like all is well in their home now.

6. Wizkid

A man spotted the young boy, Ahmed that Wizkid promised to help years ago and it spiralled into a drama of messy revelations.

At first Ahmed claimed the singer did nothing for him but took back his words when he finally confessed Wizkid spent more than the N10m he was promised.

7. Papaya's birthday

In the past two years, Nigerian social media influencers have made us realize that the content creation job fetches them a lot of money.

Papaya threw a lavish birthday party recently that got people thinking if it was a wedding ceremony. Money overflowed and the young lady probably made back all the money she spent.

In conclusion, we would advice you to brace yourselves as we hope to see more drama unravel through the rest of the days of the year.

Mercy Aigbe moved to tears after friend surprised her with several bundles of cash

Top Nollywood actress, Mercy Aigbe was still basking in the euphoria of her 44th birthday and one of her friends decided to pull a surprise on her days after.

A video shared on her Instagram page captured the moment her friend Susan walked in with a bag filled with bundles of cash.

Mercy could not contain her excitement as she jumped and screamed for joy, she even fought hard not to break down in tears.

Source: Legit.ng