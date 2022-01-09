The drama between upcoming star Portable and show promoter Kogbagidi has taken a new twist with a voice note

In the voice note, Portable was heard ranting about the unfair treatment that has been meteed out to him and how he pays Kogbagidi

While Nigerians were convinced that it was all a publicity stunt at first, they have reasons to believe that Portbale is being cheated

Fast-rising singer, Portable keeps crying out on social media about how show promoter and manager, Kogbagidi has been treating him.

The young man's inconsistency makes it hard to believe that the drama is not a publicity stunt for a new song, but a voice note which has made the rounds on social media might prove otherwise.

Portable rants bitterly about Kogbagidi exploiting him Photo credit: @portablebaybe/@kogbagidi

Portable rants bitterly

In the lengthy voice note, Portable revealed that his car was collected because he logged into Instagram and cried out for help.

He continued by revealing the number of times he has paid Kogbagidi after shows as well as fuel his car and give him pocketmoney.

Portable further disclosed that he bought his car by himself and people who have tried to help him has been blocked from having access to him.

In another clip, the singer also ranted to Poco Lee via Instagram DM ranting over how he has been heavily extorted.

Listen to the voice note below:

Nigerians react

thedeejaah:

"Hmmmmm I may be wrong but sincerely this guy needs help, he need to get treated first. Fame can come after but he's not okay fr. May God keep you safe and healthy o."

sweet_sixten:

"Why are they milking this guy like this nah,abi nah wetin person dey go through be this?"

_paris_x:

"But why are they cheating him, I like that he’s speaking up."

tenisola_:

"Tell me again that education is a waste of time education is key"

Kogbagidi unfollows Portable after second fall out

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and Zazu crooner, Portable, once again traded words with popular show promoter, Kogbagidi, in a viral video.

It however seemed like all hopes of reconciliation have been lost as Kogbagidi no longer follows the singer on Instagram.

Portable in an update on his page assured fans that his level has changed and it looks like the singer is determined to take over the music industry on his own.

