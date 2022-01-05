Nollywood actress Mercy Aigbe has got her fans and followers gushing over her posts on social media

The mother of two celebrated her 44th birthday at a party that saw the attendance of her colleagues on New Year's Day

A fan showered compliments on the actress' birthday dress, stating that the designer who made it is creative

Actress Mercy Aigbe was one of the celebrities who marked their birthday on New Year's Day.

The actress clocked 44 and she decided to celebrate with her friends and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Days after her birthday party, Mercy shared photos from the event and they are colourful.

Mercy Aigbe shares photos from her 44th birthday. Photos: @realmercyaigbe

The actress was donned in a frill gold dress as she posed with her colleagues, employees, and friends for photos.

Mercy's massive house-like cake was also spotted in the beautiful room where the event was held.

Faithia Williams, Omoborty, Adunni Ade, Eniola Ajao, were some of the film stars who attended Mercy's party.

Recalling the beauty of her big day, Mercy said the photos are beautiful memories. She prayed for God to bless her guests, noting that they made her feel special.

Check out the photos below:

Nigerians react

_purple_mara_:

"Good morning ma’am I’m coming to raid your closet though you look too fabulous."

printfuli:

"You deserve all the love."

ahyetteebeauty:

"I can’t see myself oo , but it’s a beautiful family."

fredaoyenmwen:

"Happy Birthday Madam.God bless your new age.To me o this dress is one of the best clothes the designer has made in recent times.no too much activity.just simple and extremely beautiful.No offence to the designer,I respect her creativity."

Actress gets a surprise

Mercy Aigbe's hairstylist of 10 years surprised the actress on her 44th birthday.

The actress was filled with so much joy after a group of drummers and trumpeters stormed her home and played a beautiful tune that she danced to.

One of those present quickly went forward to put a happy birthday sash on the actress and her hair stylist also sprayed her wads of N1000 notes as the celebrant danced.

