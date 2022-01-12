There are millions of users in the online community and this means it requires a lot of effort—and strategy on several occasions—to gain recognition and attract the attention of netizens.

Even celebrities are starting to realise that they may need a lot more than their star power to turn the focus of the audience in their direction.

Interestingly, this is where pranks, skits and clout chasing all come to the forefront for some of these entertainers. They have managed to blur the lines between reality and falsehood all in the name of pushing their crafts.

Popular celebs who have gotten people talking with prank videos. Photo: @jim.iyke/@uchemaduagwu/@charles_okocha

Source: Instagram

In fact, some fans have vowed to mind their businesses when some of their favourite stars are main actors in ridiculous happenings since it has become hard to tell if it's for the gram or simply promotional.

In recent times, celebrities like Uche Maduagwu, Jim Iyke among others have scored disapproving nods from fans for the extreme and deceptive tactics deployed in gaining social media attention.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Legit.ng has compiled a list of some of these entertainers who sparked reactions online with their extreme PR stunt videos.

1 & 2. Jim Iyke and Uche Maduagwu

Social media was instantly set abuzz months ago after a video surfaced online and captured Jim Iyke physically attacking Uche Maduawgu.

Iyke had also made sure to mention how Maduagwu had been making nasty comments about him on social media.

At the time, many were fooled into believing that the scenario actually played. This was especially so because Maduawgu has a reputation for attacking colleagues online.

However, it came as a surprise to many after Iyke recently opened up that it was all staged and a marketing effort to promote his film, Bad Comments.

3. Charles Okocha

Although the actor is still yet to come clean, social media users are suggesting that his ugly exchange with a friend was all staged for the gram.

In the viral video, Okocha had heavily lashed out at a friend after seeing his daughter in the guy's car.

4 & 5. Kogbagidi and Portable

Rising sensation Portable and show promoter Kogbagidi caught the attention of netizens after a video of their exchange surfaced on social media. In the clip, an enraged Kogbagidi sent Portable out of his house for lashing out at Poco Lee in public.

However, after the matter was settled and the two returned online again, social media users refused to be taken for a ride again as many maintained that it was staged for publicity.

Truly, Portable made another video calling on Nigerians to ignore the videos making the rounds online as all is well between him and the show promoter.

6. Comedian Ebiye

In November 2017, the humour merchant fooled his fans into believing that he would be talking the aisle.

Ebiye proposed to a lady at a restaurant and it was only until the congratulatory messages started pouring in that he admitted it wasn't real. Apparently, he staged the proposal for the promotion of a movie project.

While some of these stars continue to enjoy applause for their strategic approach to going viral and gaining attention, there is also a growing concern from those who think they may be ignored when in true need of help...

Actor Jnr Pope fights dirty on the streets of Delta

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously gathered the report of a disturbing video of Nollywood actor Jnr Pope that surfaced on social media and gave fans cause for concern.

The movie star was seen fighting on the streets of Delta state with another man as people tried to calm the situation.

However, the actor’s anger was aggravated when the man pushed his wife and this led to him smashing the individual’s car windscreen.

Source: Legit.ng