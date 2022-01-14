In recent times, kind people have demonstrated great humanity and shown us that all many need is love.

Committed individuals went out of their way and gave kids who have been considered dregs of society better opportunities at a better life.

The kids' lives changed after people helped them. Photo source: @EduEle5, @Tunde_OD

Source: Twitter

In this report, Legit.ng will be looking at four different and special times the lives of homeless and poor kids were changed.

1. Adeoye Fawaz, the chess champion

Thanks to Chess in the Slum Initiative, the life of Fawaz got better. The initiative's convener, Tunde Onakoya, picked up the boy from where he was living under Oshodi Bridge and changed his life.

When the teenager emerged as a chess champion among his peers, his story changed as people appreciated his brilliance. He has since got help from many Nigerians.

2. Evalsam

A young Nigerian lady had pity on a young boy whose only source of survival was his frail and old grandma as his mother is mentally unstable.

The young lady sourced funds on his behalf and paid his school fees. To make sure he and his family members are well-fed, she also bought many food items.

3. Adopted poor boy

The same Tunde Onakoya shared a photo of a boy he adopted almost a year ago. The kind man revealed that he has enrolled him in school.

After doing so, he sent a note to his teachers to tell them how very special the child is to him. The boy's transformation photo amazed people online.

4. Israel Goodnews Balogun

In 2021, Israel's story generated massive reactions online as he narrated how he picked 16 kids off the street and took care of them.

The Nigerian man said he wants to do more for children.

Source: Original

Not only that, the kind man enrolled all of them in school. The man added that he will be doing more in lifting more kids out of poverty.

Love always wins

One does not need much to show that one cares. Giving a kid a meal could go a long in positively affecting such an individual.

Man hugged kid-hawkers

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a video shared by @ssussjamofficial showed a man getting emotional as he saw kids hawking by the roadside. The man came down from his vehicle and hugged them each.

While he was doing this, words layered on the clip said that the man remembered his childhood days when he saw the kids.

He cried as he went to each one of them. At a point, he could not handle the rush of emotions anymore. The man had to go back to his vehicle.

Source: Legit.ng