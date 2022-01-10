The birthday of popular Nigerian Instagram influencer, Papaya keeps getting all the buzz on social media

The celebrity influencer got the surprise of her life after receiving an expensive diamond wristwatch from an unknown fan

The rich fan showered Papaya with the gift during her birthday party and Nigerians have reacted to the emotional video of the gift presentation

Ace female Instagram influencer, Papaya is getting a star-studded birthday celebration and she is gushing over the hype.

Papaya got a diamond wristwatch gift that is worth a whopping N14 million at her birthday party from an anonymous fan.

Papaya gets expensive birthday gift. Credit: @papaya_ex

Source: Instagram

In the video of the gift presentation has emerged online, Papaya was stunned as the MC of the occasion, Denrele Edun made the announcement of the expensive wristwatch gift.

Other guests at the party were also in awe of the amazing gift.

Check out the video below:

Reactions

Nigerians have reacted to the video of diamond wristwatch gift presentation to Papaya, some of them wonder about the role of James Brown at the event.

Legit.ng picked some of the comments, read below:

_Teetat:

"What’s James brown doing in front with her, na en present the gift?"

Mc_pilot7:

"Believe social medium at your own risk."

Pharmwendy:

"Is she paying for all this ‘adverts’? All the things I know about this party, I know against my will."

Blackbarbie5183:

"She’s a nice person and works hard too so she deserves every thing good."

Chioma_osilonyaa:

"Make we Sha follow each other . So we go be influencers."

Ca_t_h_e_r_i_n_e:

"I no sleep last night.. i just dey watch this girl party everywhere."

Davidnelz:

"Wettin consign James brown and Gift wey make her stand for there sorry him."

James Brown, Pretty Mike storm Papaya's lavish birthday party

Legit.ng earlier reported that Papaya recently clocked a new age and she was lovingly celebrated by friends and family.

The celebration didn't stop on social media as Papaya hosted her people to a lavish birthday party.

Crossdresser James Brown, socialite Pretty Mike are among other celebrities that showed up to celebrate with Papaya.

