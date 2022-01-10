Steve Thompson, the husband of Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa has moved her things out of their home

The businessman took to social media to lament over the character of Sandra, stating that she married for the internet

Steve said Sandra doesn't care about their home, adding that she brags about how she has cooked three times

Steve Thompson, the husband of Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa recently announced that he is no longer interested in their marriage.

The businessman said Sandra has been fighting with members of his family and has even blocked some of them.

Steve also noted that Sandra, who he got married to in August 2021, vowed to deal with him through blogs just as she deals with Ubi Franklin.

Ubi Franklin’s pregnant babymama Sandra kicked out of the house. Photos: @ubifranklinofficial, @mimiwilfred

Source: Instagram

Noting that he can't bear her behaviour, the businessman said he moved her things to her sister's house and instructed his estate gateman not to let her in.

He wrote:

"Sandra married for social media and not for the home. Leaves the whole place dirty, bedroom pillows on the floor most times. She did not move out. I moved her before her wahala kills me. This is my second marriage right now. I will focus on business.

"No man can marry this babe. I wasted N45m marrying someone I don't even know. Everyday I will not hear word, I'm an American, I'm an American. I know you married me for green card bla bla bla. Do you need green card to live in Lekki."

Read the full story here:

Nigerians react

symplychi_oma:

"3rd marriage and 2nd marriage when some people never see one , this life funny sha."

ladyque_1:

"So you didn’t know all this before you married her??? Oga you must marry her."

tonia_gram_:

"Ubi Franklin go just dey one corner dey laugh. What phones/ social media is doing to our present generation eeh. Omo. It's not bad to use it but don't do it extravagantly."

t.h.o.l.l.a_:

"So you decided to bring it to social media??? God forbid this type of marriage."

swt_ellaberry:

"Omg how did I see this coming?? I swear to God I didn’t wish for it but I saw it coming somehow. It is well.. Healthy marriages exist and I will have one Ijn. Me and 50 others."

__ololade__xx:

"Make she marry social media nah."

__ololade__xx:

"Online breakfast."

Ubi Franklin counters Sandra Iheuwa on social media

Sandra Iheuwa had called Ubi a deadbeat dad who had no hand in his daughter's life. She had also threatened to have him dealt with by the US authority if he does not stop posting photos of their daughter on his page.

The talent manager ignored his baby mama's heavy threat and shared throwback photos of fun moments he had with their daughter.

Not stopping there, Ubi also shared a screenshot of a post Sandra made where she acknowledged the role he played in her Daubai vacation with her kids.

