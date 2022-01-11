Steve Thompson, the husband of Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa reportedly moved her things out of their home

This was after the businessman took to social media after lamenting heavily over Sandra's character, stating that she married for the internet

It however seems like all is back to normal with their marriage as Sandra who had earlier removed her hubby's name from her IG bio has added it back

One of Ubi Franklin's baby mamas, Sandra Iheuwa has got people talking on social media hours after adding back her hubby's name on her bio on Instagram.

The development came as a shock to many seeing as Sandra's husband, Steve Thompson took to social media to rant bitterly about her character and social media addiction.

Fans rejoice with Sandra Iheuwa on taking back hubby's name



Not stopping there, Thompson also hinted that he was done with the marriage which has changed into something he does not know.



Sandra also shared a photo of herself and simply captioned it with a goodwill message.

"Love & Light ❤️"



Nigerians react

sonithebosslady:

"That’s why is not good to put mouth in husband and wife matter.. online inlaws how market "

chii.ogbu:

"After all the humiliation from her husband, oh well... Anything to answer “Mrs”☺️. They’ll be fine."

amplified_qween:

"You people should allow this woman be, marriage is not easy "

lingeriebytemmy:

"Who is she deceiving?"

themadameng:

"I love it. Stay in your home and improve. These fights will continue for years. Resilience and patience is key."

ponytail__store:

"They are back together "

rosemary_omalicha:

"I love this energy this is just what I want to be seeing ❤️❤️❤️❤️"

Ubi Franklin shares 'thank God' amid Sahdra Iheuwa's crashed marriage

Popular music executive Ubi Franklin once again found himself in the middle of online backlash following a post shared on his Instastory channel.

Ubi penned a ‘thank God’ post in his language amid the ongoing drama of his baby mama Sandra Iheuwa’s crashed marriage.

While the business executive didn’t seem to be directing the post to anyone, online observers were of the opinion that he was indirectly making a mockery of his baby mama whose marriage came crashing after five months.

