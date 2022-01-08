Bobrisky has been under fire for a statement he made about the Oba of Benin out of the excitement of visiting the state

In a video sighted online, the crossdresser who was in the company of other people in a car announced that they had arrived and said that the Oba should come for his hand in marriage

Another clip however showed Bobrisky apologizing which means that people from the state probably dragged him

Popular crossdresser Bobrisky is in Benin and he could not contain his excitement as he excitedly took to social media to announce.

Overexcitement has however caused the crossdresser to be dragged online as he mentioned in the clip that the Oba of Benin should make arrangements to marry him.

Bobrisky thanks people who welcomed him to Benin Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Apparently, the statement did not go down well with Benin indigenes who did not hesitate to drag Bobrisky to the point of apology.

Watch the clip below:

Bobrisky apologizes

In another clip, Bobrisky who still maintained that he is excited to be in the city and thanked the people who welcomed him with open arms.

He also apologized for his statement about the Oba and assured indigenes that he was just joking and just cruising around.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

iamhildao:

"Them go soon turn you to broom"

diva_jewelrys:

"Bobrisky should choose his words wisely o. Our tradition is not like Yoruba tradition."

mimi_nwachukwu1:

"My oba don't do pig's please, and pray he doesn't see or hear this, I trust am he go swear for you"

prizlessgift:

"It’s the bow for me "

filsland_realtors:

"Mr Bobrisky you better leave my hometown before them hang you for air. We don’t condole rubbish talk in Benin kingdom."

cutegirlstailor:

"Bobrisky and apologies 1 sec he misyarn d next second he don dey apologize."

Bobrisky shares epic before and after photos

Nigerians crossdresser and socialite, Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju better known as Bobrisky stirred massive reactions online when he posted two before and after photos of himself.

The socialite looked entirely different in his old photo compared to the more recent one as he reflected on his journey to stardom.

Bobrisky attributed his wowing transformation to money and declared that money is all anyone needs.

Source: Legit.ng