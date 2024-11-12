25+ best games to play over FaceTime with your friends or partner

FaceTime is a video and audio calling technology that allows individuals to make real-time connections with each other. While it is primarily used for communication, it can also be utilised for entertaining moments with loved ones. This piece outlines fun and interactive games to play over FaceTime with loved ones and partners.

Playing games helps enhance the bond between friends, encouraging teamwork and communication. Photo: Luis Alvarez (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Technology has been likened to a bridge, bringing people together as best as possible. This includes enabling friends and family to build healthy relationships. With this wide array of engaging games to play on video calls with friends and family, you can turn any call into a memorable virtual hangout.

Best games to play over Facetime

Introduce wildly exciting virtual challenges in your calls to keep each moment you have with friends memorable. Here is an extensive collection of free games to play over FaceTime with your partner, friends and family.

Games to play over FaceTime with a group

Technology bridges the gaps of distance, allowing individuals to connect and bond with little to no equipment. The best games to play over FaceTime can be played during group calls or two-person calls. Here are some games to try out.

1. Pictionary

To play Pictionary, you will need more than your phone. While one player draws a word or phrase on a piece of paper, others attempt to guess its identity based on the drawing. You can use a random word generator or have a pre-prepared list of phrases or words to sketch.

Hold up a piece of paper to the camera. Set a timer for each round to keep the pace lively and challenging. The player on the other end has to guess the word within a limited time.

2. Who is Most Likely To?

This is a fun interactive question game that can help people get to know each other better. When playing it, you answer a set of 'Who is most likely to?' statements that best describe the other caller. Examples of such questions include;

Who is most likely to cancel plans at the last moment?

Who is most likely to be late?

Who is most likely to ignore a phone call?

Who is most likely to take a week to reply to a text?

Who is most likely to survive a zombie apocalypse?

Who is most likely to cry watching movies?

Who is most likely to survive in a horror movie?

Who is most likely to die first in a horror movie?

3. Truth or Dare?

In Truth or Dare, players have the choice to answer a question truthfully or complete a dare. One player asks the question, 'Truth or dare?'. Other callers can choose to do a silly or challenging dare or answer a truth question.

While dares can be silly or funny, they should not involve dangerous or uncomfortable things. Questions can lead the video call, allowing loved ones to catch up or get to know each other better.

4. Would You Rather?

The 'Would You Rather?' game requires callers to take turns considering and choosing either of two scenarios, often comical or reflective. Players can have pre-prepared questions or use tools like Would You Rather IO to generate the questions.

Discussing the choices and the reasoning behind them enriches conversations and reveals interesting aspects of each other’s personalities.

5. Charades

When playing Charades, one player acts out a word or phrase without revealing its identity or using sounds. On the other end of their turn, on the other end of the call, other participants must correctly guess what is being acted out within a set time limit, commonly one minute.

Shared laughter, collaboration, and healthy competition help grow relationships between friends and families. Photo: Blue Sky in My Pocket

Source: Getty Images

6. Online trivia

To play Online Trivia, you may need to download and utilize trivia apps to generate questions, challenge each other and test your knowledge. The knowledge tested can range from pop culture to history. Each question carries a point, allowing you to keep score and compete for the title of trivia master.

7. Guess the Song

In this game, one caller can hum a tune or play a few seconds of a song while the others try to guess its title and artist. Adding a twist by selecting songs from specific decades or genres can serve various purposes, such as introducing a competitive edge to the call, triggering nostalgia, or allowing friends to explore each other's tastes and cultures.

8. Online board games

To play classic board games like Monopoly, Scrabble, or Codenames callers need to have downloaded dedicated apps for the games. Such simple classics allow you to compete against each other while enjoying the familiarity of traditional board games in a virtual format.

9. Karaoke

Choose a song and sing along together with friends and family, transforming the call into a mini-concert. You can sing and perform songs that have meaning for the relationship or introduce a competitive edge to the call.

For a good Karaoke Battle, use a karaoke app or the original music video and take turns singing and performing a portion of the song. To create competition, take turns singing through the song or until one player messes a lyric or beat.

10. Guess the Celebrity

In this game, one person describes a celebrity without revealing their identity, using clues about their career or personal life. The other caller has to guess who the clues are based on.

12. Online card games

You can play online card games on platforms such as Card Games.io, World of Card Games or Solitaired, which allow you to play card games like Hearts, Klondike, Spades, Solitaire, Free Cell, Euchre, Pinochle and Gin Rummy. Despite the distance between each other, you can enjoy warm moments together playing these classic card games complete with tension and friendly competition.

13. Spelling Bee

Like in a classic Spelling Bee, callers take turns to spell words aloud. To make the game interesting, a moderator can increase the difficulty of words as the game progresses. Callers can also challenge each other with unusual or complex words.

14. Act it Out

In this game, one player acts out a scenario with or without props from their location. The other players or callers must guess what the player is acting, leading to creative and often hilarious performances.

15. Virtual book club

Like in a physical book club, players can choose a short story, article, chapter or book to read before the call. Discuss your thoughts and insights, fostering deep conversations about the material and each other’s perspectives.

Even when afar from each other, shared moments when playing games can be a wonderful way to spend quality time with each other. Photo: Lucigerma

Source: Getty Images

FaceTime games for couples

What is a game you can play on FaceTime with your partner? FaceTime games for couples are a fantastic way to stay connected and have fun, no matter the distance. Whether you’re playing classic or modern online games, these couple games help you discover new things about each other and create memories, making your virtual dates feel special.

Games to play over FaceTime with your girlfriend

Playing games over FaceTime with your girlfriend is a great way to stay connected and keep the spark alive. The interactive activities listed below will spark laughter and deepen your bond.

1. Never Have I Ever

Players take turns sharing statements starting with 'Never have I ever' The others reveal if they have done the activity, often leading to funny anecdotes and shared experiences.

2. Murder Mystery

Select a downloadable murder mystery game or create your own scenario. Each person plays a character, and you work together to solve the mystery through dialogue and clues.

3. Doodle challenge

Have paper and pens ready, or use a drawing app. Give each other prompts and set a timer for one minute to draw. Share your creations and enjoy the results!

4. Drawing challenges

Choose a prompt and set a timer for one minute to draw. At the end of the time, hold up your drawings to the camera and enjoy a good laugh at the results, no matter how artistic they are.

5. Two Truths and a Lie

Each player shares three statements about themselves—two that are true and one that are false. The other player has to guess which statement is the lie, leading to surprising revelations and plenty of laughter.

Games to play over FaceTime with your boyfriend

Break the routine and make lasting memories when calling your boyfriend. These fun activities will spark joy and creativity in your conversations.

1. Online escape rooms

Escape rooms are also called puzzle rooms, exit games, or riddle rooms. In this game, players work together to solve puzzles and find clues to escape a room or other enclosed space within a time limit. Players work together to solve the puzzles and riddles within a set time.

2. 20 Questions

In this game, one player thinks of a secret item or place, and their counterpart asks yes-or-no questions to identify it. In a call with more than two people, the other players take turns attempting to guess the secret object. The goal of this question game is to guess the secret item, place, or thing's identity within 20 questions.

3. Virtual scavenger hunt

Create a list of specific items to find around your house, like “something blue” or “a childhood photo.” Race against each other to gather the items and show them on camera. This scavenger hunt adds a fun, competitive twist to your call.

4. Riddle me this

Prepare a list of riddles to challenge each other. Take turns asking riddles and see who can solve them first. This game is great for sparking conversation and testing your wits.

5. Emoji translation

In this game, players send a sequence of emojis representing a movie, song, or phrase. The other player must guess what it means, adding a fun twist to the guessing game.

These are the best games to play over FaceTime for a chance to interact and bond over lighthearted competitions. Get your catch-ups flowing with the fun games above.

Legit.ng recently published a detailed list of fun games to play with your girlfriend through WhatsApp. In addition to communicating, WhatsApp offers loved ones the opportunity to engage through games.

Although WhatsApp does not have a built-in game, you can play games with your girlfriend by texting through the app. Find out which game you can enjoy with your partner.

Source: Legit.ng