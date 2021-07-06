Jaycgee’s biography: age, height, birthday, name, drama, career

Becoming a celebrity is now easier with technological advancements. Nowadays, you can create content from your mobile device and upload it to any social media platform, and the next moment, it becomes a topic of discussion. Jaycgee has taken advantage of social media this way and has become a worldwide celebrity.

Jaycgee looking away. Photo: @jaycgeeofficial

Source: Instagram

Jaycgee is a famous social media influencer. Specifically, she is a model, gamer, and a fitness trainer with a large fan base across Instagram, Twitter, Twitch, and YouTube. She interacts with her followers regularly and entertains multitudes with the various entertaining content she uploads to their delight. Check out Jaycgee's bio below.

Profile summary

Real name :​ Joelle Grieco

:​ Joelle Grieco Nickname : Jaycgee

: Jaycgee Gender: ​ Female

Female Jaycgee's birthday :​ 11th of February, 1992

:​ 11th of February, 1992 Age : ​29 years old (as of 2021)

: ​29 years old (as of 2021) Zodiac sign : Aquarius

: Aquarius Birthplace ​: Nevada, United States of America

​: Nevada, United States of America Hometown ​: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America

​: Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America Nationality : American

: American Ethnicity : Mixed

: Mixed Religion : Christianity

: Christianity Food habit : ​Non-vegetarian

: ​Non-vegetarian Height : 5 feet and 5 inches

: 5 feet and 5 inches Weight : 55 kilograms

: 55 kilograms Body measurements : 34-26-39 inches

: 34-26-39 inches Waist size: 26 inches

26 inches Hip size: 39 inches

39 inches Bra size: 33 C

33 C Shoe size : 6 US

: 6 US Hair colour : Black

: Black Eye colour: Dark Brown

Dark Brown Profession: Model, gamer, and social media influencer

Model, gamer, and social media influencer Net worth: $500,000

Jaycgee's biography

Jaycgee was born in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States of America. She grew alongside an older brother in New York City, United States of America, and she has a pet dog named Nidalee.

Jaycgee is not her real name. She was born Joelle Grieco.

How old is Jaycgee?

Jaycgee's age is 29 years as of 2021. The social media influencer was born on the 11th of February, 1992.

Career

Joelle Grieco is a New York-bred model and digital influencer. Before becoming so popular, she had regular jobs at retail shops, including Victoria's Secret and Abercrombie & Fitch. She also worked for GameStop as an assistant manager.

Interestingly, she shared her first picture on Instagram in 2012. Six years later, she became a celebrity influencer and now helps brands advertise their businesses through her official handle.

Jaycgee taking a photo. Photo: @jaycgeeofficial

Source: Instagram

Jaycgee is also a celebrity gamer. She shares her gaming experience with her followers on Twitch. She streams games such as Summoner's War, Minecraft, Astroneer, Dead by Daylight, Destiny 2, and League of Legends. Moreover, she streams some Just Chatting videos.

Jaycee's drama

Since her rise to fame, the gamer has involved in a few dramas. For instance, drama occurred when fellow Twitch streamers quarreled amongst themselves. The social media influencer confirmed that streamers Molly, PinkSparkles, Mitch, and Dkane planned to part ways because of unreconciled issues.

No make up post

On the 9th of January, 2020, Jaycgee's no makeup be kind post on Twitter caught the attention of her fans.

Jaycgee and Ryan Nehls at a wedding. Photo: @jaycgeeofficial

Source: Instagram

Is Jaycgee dating Phin?

There is no exact answer on whether both streamers are dating or not. A video clip published by EsfandTV showed them having fun with other friends present.

Height and weight

Jaycgee's height is 165 centimetres, equivalent to 5 feet and 5 inches. The Twitch streamer weighs about 55 kilograms (121 pounds).

Although details about Jaycgee's background are unknown, she has become a star with many followers on the internet.

Source: Legit.ng