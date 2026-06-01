Plateau State governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has credited the Supreme Court judgment of January 12, 2024, with saving his administration from collapse

He revealed that an unknown donor gave him $100,000 just days before the PDP governorship primary, describing the gesture as divine intervention

At his third anniversary thanksgiving service in Jos, the governor reflected on the emotional journey of his mandate, his humanitarian efforts, and his commitment to unity and security across Plateau State

Plateau State governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has said that the Supreme Court judgment delivered on January 12, 2024, saved his administration from collapse.

The ruling reinstated him as governor after a legal challenge to his election. Speaking at his third anniversary thanksgiving service in Jos, he declared:

Governor Caleb Mutfwang celebrates Supreme Court judgment that restores his mandate in Plateau State. Photo credit: GovCalebMuftwang/x

Source: Twitter

“I escaped like a bird from the snare of the fowler. If not for the Supreme Court, I was gone.”

He recalled the celebrations that followed the verdict, noting that market women gave away goods for free in jubilation.

$100,000 gift before PDP primary

Governor Mutfwang disclosed that three days before the PDP governorship primary, an unknown donor handed him $100,000.

“Three days to the primaries, somebody I had never known in my life gave me a gift and said, ‘Don’t open it until you get home.’ When I opened it, it was $100,000,” he said.

He further revealed that a prominent elder statesman from Plateau State funded his entire campaign, though he withheld the benefactor’s identity.

Humanitarian assistance worth N4 billion

The governor highlighted his administration’s humanitarian efforts, stating that over N4 billion was spent between January and December last year to assist vulnerable residents.

The funds covered medical bills, school fees, and other forms of support. “From January to the middle of December last year, we spent over N4 billion assisting Plateau people,” he said.

Infrastructure and healthcare achievements

Governor Mutfwang listed several achievements, including the installation of solar-powered street lights, the commissioning of water projects such as the Bukuru scheme which restored potable water after nearly two decades, and healthcare improvements.

He noted that the state government reduced the cost of X-ray services in general hospitals by 50 per cent and recorded significant upgrades at the Plateau State Specialist Hospital.

Security challenges and national support

Addressing insecurity, Mutfwang described the situation as complex but noted progress by security agencies. He praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for providing clearer direction in tackling threats. “The body language of the Commander-in-Chief is becoming clearer by the day. Security personnel now understand that enemies of the state who threaten the sovereignty of the country must be confronted,” he said.

Despite these efforts, he lamented the loss of lives in attacks across the state.

Call for unity among Plateau citizens

The governor warned against division and hostility among citizens, stressing that development requires unity. “There is a spirit on the Plateau that if I don’t destroy my brother, I cannot move forward. It is happening in politics, in the civil service, in the church and everywhere. By the grace of God, we will overcome it,” he said.

Governor Mutfwang thanked Plateau residents for their prayers and support over the past three years. He pledged to remain committed to improving welfare, security, and development across the state.

He highlights solar-powered street lights and water projects as key infrastructure achievements. Photo credit: GovCalebMuftwang/x

Source: Facebook

APC announces defection of another PDP governor

Legit.ng earlier reported that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has announced that another governor elected on the platform of the leading opposition, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau state, has dumped the party for the ruling party.

Nentawe Yelwata, the APC national chairman, announced the defection of the governor at the ruling party's 14th national caucus meeting, which was held at the State House Conference Centre in Abuja on Thursday, December 18.

Source: Legit.ng