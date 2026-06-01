A Nigerian lady who received admission offers from 20 schools abroad shared her experience of why she could not travel

She stated that her parents were not able to let her travel abroad for her education despite securing partial scholarships

The young woman shared how that experience shaped her and how she decided to help people like herself

A Nigerian lady has shared her experience online after receiving admission offers from over 20 universities abroad but failing to travel.

The lady, identified as Eunice, explained that financial constraints stopped her from fulfilling her academic dream.

A Nigerian lady who applied for 20 schools abroad with admissions shares reasons she could not go. Photo credit: @eunice.novawriteslimited/TikTok

Source: TikTok

Nigerian lady misses 20 admission offers abroad

Eunice took to TikTok to recount her heartbreaking journey after securing numerous admission offers and partial scholarships. She revealed that she received scholarships covering up to 25%, 50%, and even 75% of her tuition.

However, her parents, who are civil servants, could not afford to pay the remaining balance or cover the initial deposit fees. Eunice faced immense discouragement from associates who advised her parents against letting her travel.

Eunice, via her TikTok handle @eunice.novawriteslimited, said:

"Someone even had to tell me, 'Do you want to go and be a prost!tute over there? Your parents do not have money. Are they Dangote? What is their work?'"

The harsh words and her shattered plans left her stressed, sad, and deeply confused. She realised that for middle-class and low-income families, even the popular "work-and-study" route is financially challenging due to initial deposit requirements.

In her words:

"At that time, I did not have the knowledge of these fully funded opportunities. But now that I have the knowledge, no, you must travel."

Reactions as lady gets denied admission abroad

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the post below:

@kara said:

"I applied to 5 School last year I got into all but the deficit after scholarship were still too much."

@Dimma said:

"Omo I got admission but not support, I can't do everything alone."

@Learn With Azeezat said:

"Hmmmmmmmm. Story of my life. I don give up on scholarship o. 😳"

Watch the sad video below:

Man documents relocation abroad for free

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a young Nigerian man has shared a video of his successful relocation to Europe for his postgraduate studies.

Source: Legit.ng