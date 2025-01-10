20 scriptures on healing the mind and body to pray over yourself

The mind and body make up a person, connecting the physical and spiritual parts. These two components should always be in the best health, as when they fail, they can cause discomfort and struggle. The Bible has numerous verses that provide encouragement, comfort, and strength through God's healing. These are scriptures on healing the mind and body; you can pray over them.

Speaking the Word of God over sickness can lead to healing through faith. God is merciful and does not want His children to suffer. Through the Bible, He has provided various scriptures encouraging those who are sick physically and mentally. Here is a list of scriptures on healing the mind and body to encourage yourself and others.

Scriptures on healing the mind and body

Sickness of any kind can be devastating and can create anxiety. Therefore, it is crucial to be armed with the Word of God to pray over yourself in times of sickness. Below is a list of Bible verses on healing the mind and body.

He personally carried our sins in his body on the cross so that we can be dead to sin and live for what is right. By his wounds, you are healed. — 1 Peter 2:24

I have seen their ways, but I will heal them, guide them, and restore comfort to Israel's mourners, creating praise on their lips. Peace, peace, to those far and near, says the LORD. And I will heal them. — Isaiah 57:18-19

Heal me, Lord, and I will be healed; save me, and I will be saved, for you are the one I praise. — Jeremiah 17:14

May the God of peace himself sanctify you entirely, and may your spirit, soul, and body be kept sound and blameless at the coming of our Lord Jesus Christ. — 1 Thessalonians 5:23

Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the church elders to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord. And the prayer offered in faith will make the sick person well; the Lord will raise them up. If they have sinned, they will be forgiven. — James 5:14-15

Scriptures on healing the mind and heart

A sick mind and heart can cause pain and discomfort for the sick and those around them. Speaking healing words to the sick can provide comfort and encouragement to get better. Here are some powerful prayers from the Bible you can pray over a sick person.

Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and minds in Christ Jesus. — Philippians 4:6-7

Dear friend, I pray that you enjoy good health and that all may go well with you, even as your soul is getting along well. — 3 John 1:2

You restored me to health and let me live. Surely, it was for my benefit that I suffered such anguish. In your love, you kept me from the pit of destruction; you have put all my sins behind your back. — Isaiah 38:16-17

The righteous cry out, and the Lord hears them; he delivers them from all their troubles. The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those crushed in spirit. The righteous person may have many problems, but the Lord delivers him from them all; he protects all his bones, and none of them will be broken. — Psalm 34:17-20

Come to me, all you who are weary and burdened, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn from me, for I am gentle and humble in heart, and you will find rest for your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light. — Matthew 11:28-30

Scriptures on the mind and thoughts

The mind and thoughts have the power to create and destroy your life, depending on how you use them. It is, therefore, vital to ensure that your mind and thoughts are always well. You can use these scriptures to speak healing over your mind and thoughts.

Finally, brothers, whatever is true, whatever is honourable, whatever is just, whatever is pure, whatever is lovely, whatever is commendable, if there is any excellence, if there is anything worthy of praise, think about these things. — Philippians 4:8

I remind you that it is written that He that is within me is greater than he that is in the world. I command you to bow your knee to the Name of Jesus and leave me. — 1 John 4:4

You keep him in perfect peace, whose mind stays with you because he trusts in you. — Isaiah 26:3

Do not be conformed to this world, but be transformed by the renewal of your mind so that by testing, you may discern what the will of God is, what is good and acceptable and perfect. — Romans 12:2

Let the words of my mouth and the meditation of my heart be acceptable in your sight, O Lord, my rock and my redeemer. — Psalm 19:14

Renewing your mind scriptures

The Bible talks about renewing your mind and focusing on the Word of God daily. As a Christian, you must ensure your mind is set on Christ and good things. Below is a list of scriptures to renew your mind and that you can use as prayer points for yourself and your loved ones.

And have put on the new self, which is being renewed in knowledge in the image of its Creator. — Colossians 3:10

So do not fear, for I am with you; do not be dismayed, for I am your God. I will strengthen and help you and uphold you with my righteous right hand. — Isaiah 41:10

To put off your old self, which belongs to your former manner of life and is corrupt through deceitful desires, and to be renewed in the spirit of your minds, and to put on the new self, created after the likeness of God in true righteousness and holiness. — Ephesians 4:22-24

For I know that nothing good dwells in me, that is, in my flesh. For I desire to do what is right, but not the ability to carry it out. For I do not do the good I want, but the evil I do not want is what I keep on doing. Now, if I do what I do not wish to, it is no longer I who do it, but sin that dwells within me. So, I find it to be a law that when I want to do right, evil lies close at hand. For I delight in the law of God, in my inner being. — Romans 7:18-25

For by the grace given to me, I say to everyone among you not to think of himself more highly than he ought to think, but to think with sober judgment, each according to the measure of faith that God has assigned. — Romans 12:3

Health of the mind and body are among the most important things in life. This is because sickness can be devastating, whether it is you or your loved ones. One place Christians can turn to for healing passages is the Bible. The above is a list of scriptures on healing the mind and body to provide solace and strength.

