Portable has been captured entering the Ogun state police station in the company of some of his men

The singer, who had earlier bragged that he does not go to places he was not loved, later turned himself in

Fans reacted after watching the video as they shared their opinion about the singer's ordeal with the police

Embattled singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has been captured walking to the Ogun state police station.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had bragged that he does not go to places he was not loved. He asked the police questions after he was declared wanted.

In a video on social media, the Zeh Nation boss and some of his men were seen walking into the police station.

He was wearing a blue denim that looked so much looked like an overall worn by inmates as he walked into the station. The music star was followed by two men and a police woman.

People who pleaded for Portable

A few people, who were concerned about Portable, had pleaded on his behalf after he was declared wanted by the police.

His first wife, Bewaji shared a post on her Instagram story asked fans to have mercy on her husband. She also shared the reason the music star should be forgiven.

A white woman also made a video to asked that Portable's Odogwu bar should be reopened. She suggested that it was better that Portable should be forgiven.

Portable's 5th baby mama, Ashabi Simple, almost landed in the hospital. Her blood pressure shot up, and a compressor had to be used to cool her body down.

See the video here:

Portable's video sparks reactions among fans

Nigerians reacted to the video of Portable at the police station. Here are some of the comments below:

@Adekazventurez shared:

"Don't worry almighty God will be with you okiki stay bless."

@Arc BrYmo reacted:

"Seems all this people in comment sections are Portables family oooo."

@ArikeAde commented:

"You will see favour from God okiki God is with you."

@WHITE SOCCER TEMPLE ACADEMY 24 said:

"Now you are a man, I love your brave as you come outside you are not arm robber nor higher killer and you didn't forcefully sleep with anyone children. court will settle it is a matter of fine."

@password423 wrote:

"God will be with you."

@Casted reacted:

"You con go customize your personal inmate uniform."

@FOLA BE stated:

"Portable don wear uniform go."

Skepta reacts to Portable's video

Previously, Legit.ng had reported that Skepta had shown more love to Portable despite his controversies.

He also threw his weight behind Portable and spoke about some of his attitudes. In the message, he explained that he has seen the way Portable jumps gate, shows off his account statement on social media.

The singer said he can see the kind of energy that Portable displays, but he cannot try such himself. However, fans were not impressed about Skepta's reaction to Portable's tantrums.

