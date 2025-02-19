A video has captured singer 2Baba and his lover Natasha dancing in a joyful mood on social media as their love for each other continues to grow

In the clip, the politician was trying to grind the singer with her backside and also whined her waist as 2Baba showed that he was enjoying it

Fans shared their observation about the body language of the two of them as they discussed their relationship

It seems Nigerian singer Innocent Idibia is not willing to go back after proclaiming his love for politician, Natasha Osawaru, as seen in a video online.

Legit.ng had reported that a seer, Bright Ndibunwa, had warned that the lady who came into 2Baba's life after his marriage crashed was just wasting her time.

2Baba and Natasha are enjoying each other's company. Photo credit@2babaofficial/@natashairobosa+_oi

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on Facebook, the two love birds were seen dancing romantically at home.

The lawmaker was grinding 2Baba, and he was enjoying it as he used his face to rob her tummy and tried to lift her up.

2Baba's lover whines waist

Also in the video, Natasha, who was wearing a crop top, whined her waist for the African Queen crooner.

The two ended up in a warm embrace as the person making the video hailed them and their romantic display.

2Baba, Natasha appear drunk

Fans in the comment section of the post started speculating that the two love birds appeared drunk.

2Baba, Natasha sighted together. Photo credit@natashairobosa_oi

Source: Instagram

Some other people read various meanings to their love language and prayed for the singer.

Recall that after 2Baba announced that he had found love again, a video of his lover, Natasha, in a deep spiritual mood was sighted online.

How fans reacted to 2Baba, Natasha's video

Here are a few reactions to the video of 2Baba and Natasha:

@Charlotte Boma said:

"Dear God please, may I not miss the vital role of teaching my children self worth and values."

@Eme Esop stated: ·

"There was one song laidat in the seventies. The same guy that sang sweet mother sang it.. it was called ‘na my choice!."

@Egbe Iyasere commented:

"If you don’t give your kids anything, teach them self value, self respect, self love and confidence."

@Amy George said:

"Tuface that looks like Judy’s ex— Mr Obasi."

@Ib Koko stated:

"Wetin Nata come dey form like now. Ciara? Very stuiff Cara.. This one na Oke osisi Natty."

@Ada Ujaligwa commented:

"See what the father of 7 children is doing publicly. These two are high. Wait ooo! Una say this girl na wetin again? Like a honorable house member? Naim dey formfool like this? After formfooling she'll take mic and do praise and worship."

@Essienanwan Okutinyang-Dienye reacted:

"Is that the bead Mama was talking about?"

@Adaobi Emmanuel Uke said:

"They both look like they are high on something."

Iyabo Ojo reacts to 2Baba's post

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Iyabo Ojo had reacted to the ongoing divorce involving singer 2Baba and his wife, Annie Idibia.

She noted that the two of them should prioritise their children's welfare, and she slammed the singer for his action.

Fans took to the comment section to share their takes on what the actress wrote online.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng