Skepta has thrown his weight behind controversial singer, Portable, in a new post on X formerly known as Twitter

In the message, he explained that he sees the way Portable jumps gate, shows off his account statement on social media

The singer said he can see the kind of energy that Portable displays, but he cannot try such himself

British Nigerian singer Joseph Olaitan Adenuga, professionally known as Skepta has shared his take about his Nigerian singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable took to the street of Lagos with some young men. He later showed off his account statement in the viral video.

Fans react to Skepta's post about Portable. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@skepta

Source: Instagram

Reacting to his behaviour, Skepta praised Portable for his energy. He disclosed that whatever the Zazu crooner was doing was seen by him.

Skepta also stated that he recognised everything about the talented singer, from dropping daily nuggets to jumping gate and showing off his account statement.

According to him, he respects all such behaviours by the singer.

Skepta says he cannot behave like Portable

In his post, he said that he cannot do all Portable does, but he just likes his energy.

His perspective about Portable generated a series of comments from fans under his post. A few disagreed with him about Portable jumping gate.

Recall that Skepta and Portable had a collaboration in the past. Skepta has also shown love to the singer on several occasions in the past.

See the post here:

What fans said about Skepta, Portable

Reactions have trailed the post made by Skepta about Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@yomazill:

"This one na true love."

@real_goodnes:

"Jumping gate.That line too mad."

@leop.inc:

"When you no be asinwin why you go do am, madness dey sweet to watch."

@lord_wfsheriff:

"Like seriously portable, promotes himself."

@highcent_memes:

"Skepta self na ogba, ogba pro knows how ogba feels lol."

@_plainblaq:

"But you never know say dem don carry ham this morning. E Dey prison like dis like dis."

@olowo_layemo101:

"To me from David to Burna even wiz way I love no get ogba go sleep station nobody get that music thug life pass am e myt be in local way but still na big thug if na America parson hin fan base go plenty gon street go like am."

@tee_tempa01:

"Grace… that guy needs to know how to use money better."

@idahosa_jr:

"Was the jumping gates really necessary?"

@afolabisowobi:

"Na Skepta go go finish Portable."

Portable, Skepta perform their collabo

Legit.ng had reported that the Nigerian singer and Zeh Nation boss, and his UK-born Nigerian rapper friend joined forces together to thrill their fans.

The two had a collaboration known as Tony Montana, which made waves among fans of the two singers.

In a video that was posted online, Portable and Skepta were seen taking centre stage as they performed the hit track. Many of their fans reacted to the clip, with Nigerians praising Portable for the growth in his career.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng