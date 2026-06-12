The British Army, or the UK military, has published the salaries of bricklayers and a few other professionals

The salary of painters as well as plumbers in the UK Army was also displayed on the official website

The UK website showed the amount that is paid per annum to an officer who works as a plumber

The UK Army, or the British military as many would call it, has a lot of professions for different reasons, each with its own department, structure, task, and objectives.

While Legit.ng had recently published an article disclosing the pay of UK Army officers for recruits, corporals, lance corporals, sergeants, and several other officers, this article focuses on the annual salary of some professions in the UK military.

UK Army displays salary of bricklayer, others

In this piece, the salaries of bricklayers in the UK Army, as well as plumbers, painters, electricians, and a few others, have been detailed.

UK Military reveals annual earnings of bricklayers, plumbers and painters. Photo Source: The British Army

Source: Twitter

No. 1 Bricklayer salary in UK Army

According to information made available on the website of the UK military, it mentioned that bricklayers have a lot of responsibilities; however, one of them is to fix damaged buildings, runways,s and carry out several other important jobs that align with the role.

On the website, the UK Army wrote a description of the bricklayer profession in the Army.

It read:

“Fixing bomb-damaged buildings, building runways in the Army, bricklaying is an important job. With worldwide travel and fantastic training, you'll be set for life.”

Also in the same statement, the starting annual salary of the bricklayer was revealed as £26,334, which equals a total of ₦48,039,931 in naira.

No. 2 Plumber salary in UK Army

Just like how bricklayers are recognised as an important profession in the UK military, it also places the same importance on officers who work in the plumbing department or work as plumbers.

These officers also carry out separate duties as they help with plumbing work for the military.

This department was given a description on the website of the UK Army. The description read:

“Could you look after all the Army’s heating and plumbing, all over the world? It’s a big job - but you’ll get great training and support.”

The salary of a plumber is the same as that of a bricklayer, as a plumber earns a starting salary of £26,334 per year. This amount in Nigerian naira totals ₦48,039,931.

UK Army publishes salary of bricklayers, plumbers and painters in the military. Photo Source: The British Army

Source: Twitter

No. 3 Painter salary in UK Army

The UK military website explained that painters in the Army work on some of the biggest military projects of the force all over the world,d as they also carry out plastering tasks and enjoy an exciting lifestyle in the Army.

For the job, the UK military offers reasonable pay to military personnel who work as painters.

The yearly pay of these officers in UK currency is a total of £26,334. The conversion of this to Nigerian naira amounts to ₦48,039,931.

No. 4 Electrician salary in UK Army

The United Kingdom military has several types of electricians; however, this article focuses only on Royal Engineers electricians.

Officers who work in this department are said to be qualified to work in any part of the world.

A statement that describes this on the UK military website reads:

“Army electricians are fully qualified and work all over the world. Join us and you'll be trained to tackle any project anywhere.”

Royal Engineers electricians in the UK Army enjoy a yearly pay of £26,334 in the British Army. This amount equals a total of ₦48,039,931 when converted to Nigerian naira.

In a similar story, Legit.ng reported that the United States military has released a list of benefits for people who join the Army.

The benefits include support for education, free healthcare for soldiers and their families, competitive salaries, bonuses, and paid time off.

UK Military reveals captains' and majors' salaries

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the United Kingdom (UK) military published the annual salaries of some of its commissioned officers, including officer cadets, second lieutenants, captains, and majors.

The report provided a breakdown of the earnings of the officers and explained how pay increases with rank and years of service in the military.

Source: Legit.ng