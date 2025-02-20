A Nigerian man was left in profuse tears after his wife who lived in Nigeria landed in the UK to visit him

A video trending online showed when the man went to the airport to pick up his wife who was equally overwhelmed with joy

According to the video, the man lives in the UK and his wife was visiting him there for the first time in 17 years

A man and his wife have reunited in the UK for the first time after 17 years of being apart.

The beautiful video of the reunion is trending online and attracting emotional reactions from netizens.

The man and his wife reunited after 17 years. Photo credit: TikTok/finaltouchbeautyhaven.

In the video posted by @finaltouchbeautyhaven, the man was seen the moment he went to the airport in the UK to pick up his wife.

According to the short clip, the woman has not visited her husband who has lived in the UK for 17 years.

It was a joyful reunion such that the man could not even control his tears. He was spotted weeping profusely, out of joy.

The man was left in tears after he saw his wife. Photo credit: @finaltouchbeautyhaven and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

The video is captioned:

"Mum visited her husband in the UK after 17 years."

A lot of social media users who saw the video shared emotional comments and also congratulated the couple.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man reunites with his wife

@Abi43755 said:

"Why is the man crying like he didn’t have a choice. Was he faithful for that period? Ekun eke."

@ESTHER B (VOICE OF GRACE said:

"Wow she is a very calm person may she enjoy everything she has work for, untimely death will not take her life. Both of them will grow to eat the fruit of their labor in Jesus name."

@neyo said:

"Baba dey come house normal na.. Just dat mama no fit go see am. Congratulations."

@Little__barbie said:

"May God continue to strengthen their union and many more years to live together. We love you mummy."

@THERESA said:

"Even our moms are girls. Look how happy she is."

@Big lade said:

"I am really crying right now cos mom is the most strongest woman ever wishing you well aunty layide."

@user1688580423985 said:

"Congratulations! May God bless you sir for not forgetting her. Iku ojiji ko ni je ipin yin loruko jesu."

@Bumex Ladyb said:

"Congratulations ma. To the person that say baba dey come home did u know what baba has pass through in that country U think he easy."

@jadesola 12 said:

"I receive my traveling breakthrough this year Amen."

@Pharm. Afolakemi said:

"Blissful moments for the rest of their life."

@Mayor of Dubai said:

"I’ve seen this joy in my own family, nothing beats the moment loved ones reunite after time apart. Wishing daddy and mummy endless happiness and beautiful memories together!.. They deserve the best."

Man abroad says he is lonely

In a related story reported by Legit.ng, a man living in Europe said he felt he was alone in the world because no one was at home with him.

He said despite having children, he was alone at home and that it was normal to be alone abroad even if one has children.

He however said he could do things for himself because he cannot afford to pay a househelp in Europe.

