The Ogun state police command has declared Portable wanted over his assault case after some officials were harassed by the singer and his men

In the statement by the command spokesperson, it was disclosed that a warrant of arrest had been released by a Magistrate court in Ogun state

The singer was accused of attempted murder, conspiracy, going armed, and the offences were committed on February 5, 2025

Street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable, has been declared wanted by the Ogun state police command over assault of some officials in the state.

Legit.ng had reported that some of Portable's aides had faced the wrath of the law for assaulting some Ogun state officials, who came to inspect his properties.

Portable accused of conspiracy. Photo credit@portablebaeby/@ogunpolice_ng

Source: Instagram

In a statement from the Ogun state command spokesperson, SP Omolola Odutola, it was asserted that a warrant of arrest had been issued by a Magistrate Court in Ogun state.

The statement also affirmed that Portable was wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy, serious assault, going armed, conduct likely to cause breach of peace.

Also in the bulletin released by the police, it was disclosed that Portable and his men attacked some Ogun state Town Planing officials on February 5, 2025 after they went to conduct enforcement exercise at Oke-Osa, Tigbo IIu Ota.

Police release names of officials assaulted

It was revealed that TPL Onabanjo Abidemi, TPL Raymond Lateef and TPL Ridwan Oyero Akinlesi of the Ogun State Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development, Ota Zonal Office were the ones attacked by Portable and his men.

The statement also recounted that the officers met an elderly man, Portable's father, at Odogwu bar. The officials requested for an approved building plan, however, Portable's father said that the singer was not available.

However, Portable and nine men, who were allegedly armed with firearms and other dangerous weapons, led a violent attack on the unarmed officials. The enforcement officers sustained various bodily injuries but managed to escape and reported the incident to the Ota Area Command.

Recall that Portable became remorseful after his men were arrested and charged to court. He begged the Ogun state governor, Dapo Abiodun, for forgiveness.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Portable's case

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post about Portable. Here are some of the comments below:

@marriageclinic_ibisslove reacted:

"Like! ki lo mu yo? You hired thugs to beat up Government officials on duty?"

@softjbarbie001 commented:

"Haa mandykis is dt u? Abeg I need dt olugbohun o."

@tycoon4rl said:

"The gods collect Fanta finish from portable hand give am big problem in return, the gods why nah."

@inumidun_ wrote:

“He definitely would learn a lasting lesson from this ordeal, he would also realize too many women doesn’t guarantee peace regardless of whatever money or glory he has… Pele oko mi."

@official_thompson_ajibola shared:

“After God na government” na you sing am and you still Dey beat Government workers."

@biyitheplug stated:

"oluweri don shenk this guy. dem just collect fanta for him hand, dem no do any work."

@giran_federal_1 said:

"Elizabeth Joyce, You will survive this one."

White woman begs for Portable

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that a video had captured an English woman pleading for Portable weeks after the singer and his men assaulted some officials of Ogun state.

In the recording, the woman said that she had advice for the people in Nigeria, and spoke about Portable.

Fans laughed at the woman in the comment section and shared their takes about her move and video. Some suggested that she was Elizabeth Joyce on Portable's Instagram handle.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng