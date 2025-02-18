Portable has reacted to the news about the warrant of arrest issued against him by the police over his assault case in Ogun state

In a series of posts on his Instagram story, he asked the police a series of questions and shared what he would do

As expected, fans reacted to his outburst as a few of them advised him on what to do about his case

Nigerian singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, better known as Portable, has reacted after he was declared wanted by the police over assault of Ogun state officials.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable had been declared wanted by the Ogun state police command. He was accused of attempted murder, conspiracy and some other offences.

In a series of posts on his Instagram story after the news about the warrant of arrests broke out. He asked the police for evidence that he assaulted some officials.

The Zeh Nation boss bragged that he did not kill anyone. He also asserted that if anything happened to him, it would be a big problem.

Portable shares his decision

In another post also on his Insta story, the Zazu crooner bragged that he does not go where he was not loved.

Portable remarked that they should kill him so that everywhere can scatter. Labelling the people after him evil, Portable asked why they wanted to disgrace his glory.

The music star also pointed out that his glory would kill his enemies.

Recall that in the heat of the assault allegation made against him, a few people begged on his behalf.

Portable's first wife, Bewaji, pleaded and asked that the government should consider his children and forgive him.

An American woman also pleaded on his behalf and advised that Portable's Odogwu bar should be re-opened for business and that he should be forgiven.

What Nigerians are saying about Portable's post

Netizens reacted to the posts made by Portable after he was issued a warrant of arrest. Here are some of the comments below:

@only1_raihan commented:

"Abi eleyi ya werey ni.... you still dey mention that glory wey put you for trouble emagbami ke wo se Ewan and nothing go scatter eran."

@maheel_kbj wrote:

"Even glory don tire for portable matter ."

@skayjaydesign said:

"Them dey look for you for station, no dey rant online nobody send you."

@jesus_is_the_king_4 reacted:

"Carry your glory go collect 2 portion abeg."

@official_jackopin stated:

"You want make them post evidence.You think say na everybody be clown like you. You go see the video for court, no worry."

@alliy._ shared:

"This guy never know wetin he put body to, Walahi."

@wonderboyodc stated:

"You see why I no go stop to the pray to God ,all the ju ju this guy don do no fit protect him."

Portable blasts his father

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Portable had involved his father in his ongoing issue with Ogun state government and dragged him for not defending him.

The singer had assaulted some Ogun state officials, and some of his aides were arrested and sentenced in court.

In his post, he noted that his father has been spending his money, but he cannot go to the station to defend him.

