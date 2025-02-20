Nigerian TV host, Rufai Oseni has shared his thoughts about Portable debacle with the Ogun State Government

It will be recalled that the singer allegedly assaulted an officer of the law, leading to him being declared wanted by the police

Portable has refused to honour the said invitation, and now Rufai Oseni has shared his thoughts on the matter

Portable, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola's situation with the Ogun State Government and the Police has continued to catch the attention of social media users and media personalities.

The Ogun state police command invited Portable after allegedly assaulting one of their officials. Shortly after the memo went public, Portable made a video in which he pleaded with Nigerians to kindly intercede on his behalf.

At some point, he also admitted to undergoing psych evaluation, which he later denied.

Rufai Oseni shares observation about Portable, says what should be done. Credit: @ruffydfire, @portablebaeby

Another person who has joined the long list of people who have reacted to the fuss, is Rufai Oseni, a popular Nigerian journalist and media personality.

While speaking about Portable on Arise TV, Oseni's colleague asked for his thoughts on the whose situation, to which he obliged.

According to Rufai, Portable should be arrested and face the wrath of the law. He observed that this would not be the first time he would be caught in such a mess and somehow evaded it.

Rufai Oseni's reaction to Portable's drama with the police ignited online reaction. Credit: @portablebaeby

The Show host noted that the label boss needs to be used as an example so that his colleagues would not do the same. Oseni's contribution to the matter sparked online reactions.

Reactions to Oseni Rufai's comment on Portable

@gyzier reacted:

"Rufai always put emotions in all his analysis. Be professional! Tho I’m not in support of Portable’s actions, in fact I believe he needs to be cautioned."

@adekunleoluwayomi007:

"Why is no one is saying that government allows citizens to do things that government should have done for them."

@otoefosa reacted:

"The evidence that they are using to prosecute him, his the one that recorded it."

@senatorchukwudi007 said:

"If true is undergoing psychiatric treatment with registered card then he will defeat government in court."

@wendygrace618 reacted:

"So na werey all him wife born for."

@dat_son_of_zion:

"Oga, if you are mad and you know that you are mad😂😂😂 that means you are healthy😂😂😂."

@deycallmefelixsonofgod said:

"Well all I can say is make una keep living una life on camera.... Any small thing live.... 🤣🤣🤣🤣 nah him use him mouth kee himself."

@izebsakhigbe101 said:

"Day a lunatic knows his situation his/her problems are solved."

@jeff_nation02 said:

"You're right."

Portable's 4th Baby mama Ashabi begs

In a previous report by Legit.ng, Portable's 4th baby mama, Ashabi Simple went online to beg on the singer's behalf amid his situation with the Ogun state government.

Recall that the singer allegedly assaulted an officer of the law, leading to him being declared wanted by the police.

It is unclear if the singer honoured the invitation but one of his lovers, Ashabi was seen asking for mercy.

Source: Legit.ng