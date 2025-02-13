A video has captured an English woman pleading for Portable weeks after the singer and his men assaulted some officials of Ogun state

In the recording, the woman said that she had advice for the people in Nigeria, and spoke about Portable

Fans laughed at the woman in the comment section and shared their take about her move and video

A white woman known as Michelle from America has made a video to support embattled street pop singer, Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable's uncompleted hotel was marked and sealed after he and his men assaulted some Ogun state officials, who came to inspect his properties.

Fans react to video of white woman. Photo credit@portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

In a video shared by the Zeh Nation boss, a white woman was speaking about the singer's ordeal.

According to Michelle, she has advice for the people in Nigeria. She remarked that it was better that they forgive the Zazu crooner of anything he might have done wrong.

White woman pleads for Portable

Not done, the white elderly woman also pointed that his Odogwu bar should be reopened, and she pleaded once again that Portable should be forgiven.

Recall that Portable too had apologised for his unruly behaviour to the Ogun state government. He composed a song and appealed to President Tinubu to help him beg Dapo Abiodun over his assault case.

Bewaji, the singer's first wife also pleaded on his behalf. She shared the reason her husband should be forgiven. She also prayed for mercy for her husband.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to the white woman's video

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to the post made by the white woman. Here are some of the comments below:

@johnny.xx07 reacted:

"No be Elizabeth Joyce gon gon be this."

@__bigkeji stated:

"Elizabeth don talk."

@kingballerr commented:

"Please open Elizabeth Joyce’s bar."

@wizzyjhay shared:

"Iwa wereey po lowo Portable said:

@pankuosha stated:

"Where Una Dey see CL."

@dady_made stated:

"He ll soon come for you for begging on his behalf shared:

@kingmalo456 said:

"Make he learn the hard way e own too much."

@johnnie_jay1 commented:

"You think say na content we dey do here?"

@otunba__blogger reacted:

"This one no get money to drop dem con tell her to make video."

@michealjanet_mj said:

"Elizabeth Joyce, oya come to Nigeria and repeat this, I want to check something."

Portable drags his father

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Portable had involved his father in his ongoing issue with Ogun state government and dragged him for not defending him.

The Zeh Nation boss had assaulted some Ogun state officials, and some of his aides were arrested and sentenced in court.

In his post, he noted that his father has been spending his money, but he cannot go to the station to defend him.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng