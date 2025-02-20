Ashabi Simple has shared her plight over her husband's ordeal with the Ogun state government as he battles an assault case

In a video on her Instagram story, she was with a nurse checking her blood pressure, she was given the bad news about it later

Her action and utterance sparked a series of reactions from fans in the comment section who discussed her relationship with Portable

Singer Habeeb Olalomi Badmus, aka Portable's fifth baby mama, Ashabi Simple, has shared a video to show her state over the singer's ordeal with the police.

Legit.ng had reported that Portable was declared wanted by the police over assault of some Ogun state officials.

In a video shared on her Instagram story, she went to check her blood pressure and it had risen above normal. The nurse told her that it was too high at 150.

The mother of two smiled over the news and prayed that should not die. Ashabi Simple, compared her usual blood pressure to what the nurse had told her.

Ashabi Simple remembers past ordeal

In the recording, Ashabi Simple said that when she was trolled during her pregnancy, her blood pressure wasn't that high. She affirmed that it was usually 120 then.

The recording also captured how someone was trying to calm her nerves by using cold water to compress her forehead.

Recall that Ashabi Simple had begged Nigerians on behalf of her baby daddy. She looked pitiable and complained of having a sleepless night over Portable's case.

Here is the video below:

Ashabi Simple's video attract reactions

Here are a few reactions from fans about Ashabi Simple's video below:

@miyop_properties reacted:

"Ashabi Oshi lonshe Sha shomo. You dey document all this acting make potable for think say you care about am, laslas you go still chop disgrace,matan ra ee shogbo."

@amandachisom_ commented:

"Trying so hard to show more love, una go survive without Portable."

@decluttering_channel_buy_sell shared:

"All these for Portable attention say you care....I kukuma trust am...iseju kan loku to Fi ma te."

@doyinsuls wrote:

"If she doesn't do this portable will show her shege after."

@arashowpartiessandeventss reacted:

"Take it easy on love …take care of yourself and your kids ,work hard and face God love is not like the real love anymore ,and the fact that you married someone else’s husband u ni get sense and married out of wedlock take it easy ok, face front."

@bouff_ray stated:

"If you no behave yourself nah that blood pressure go wound you... When you husband dey beat people up and down your blood pressure no go up. E no go well with you."

Portable carpets court warrant

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that Portable had reacted to the news about the warrant of arrest issued against him by the police over his assault case in Ogun state.

The singer had been declared wanted by the police, and fans were told to help search for him.

In a series of posts on his Instagram story, he asked the police a series of questions and shared what he would do.

