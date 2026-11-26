The Romanian government scholarship is a fully funded annual programme open to Nigerian and other non-EU citizens wishing to study at accredited Romanian universities. This article covers eligibility requirements, what the financial support includes, documents Nigerians must prepare, and how to apply via the official portal.

Romania offers fully funded scholarships to Nigerian students. Photo: @MinistryofForeignAffairsofThe CommonwealthofThe Bahamas (modified by the author)

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Key takeaways

The Romanian government scholarship covers full tuition, accommodation, and a monthly stipend for Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD students.

for Bachelor's, Master's, and PhD students. Nigerian applicants must have a minimum academic average of 7 out of 10 (or a "Good" equivalent) in their last completed level of study.

(or a "Good" equivalent) in their last completed level of study. Bachelor's and Master's programmes are taught exclusively in the Romanian language , so most Nigerian students will need a funded preparatory year.

, so most Nigerian students will need a funded preparatory year. PhD scholarships give candidates the option to study in Romanian or in a foreign language set by the doctoral school.

give candidates the option to study in Romanian or in a foreign language set by the doctoral school. Because Nigeria has not signed the Hague Apostille Convention, Nigerian documents require full consular legalisation — not an apostille — before submission.

About the Romanian government scholarship

Each year, the Romanian Government, through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, provides a number of scholarships to citizens from non-EU countries. The programme is grounded in Government Decision No. 288/1993, and aims to strengthen Romania's cultural and diplomatic ties with partner countries across Africa, Asia, the Middle East, Latin America, and beyond.

It is a fully funded scholarship in Europe for all foreign citizens from non-EU countries who want to study in Romania. Nigerian students qualify under this category.

Programmes covered by the Romanian government scholarship

The scholarship covers three study levels: Bachelor's (three to six years), Master's (one, one-and-a-half, or two years), and PhD (four years).

Scholarships are offered across a wide range of academic disciplines; however, programmes in medicine, dental medicine, and pharmacy are not included in this initiative.

Language of instruction

For Bachelor's and Master’s degrees, only study programmes in Romanian are available, promoting the Romanian language and culture. A preparatory year in Romanian is also granted prior to enrolment for those not speaking Romanian.

PhD candidates may choose to study in Romanian or in a foreign language, depending on the doctoral school.

Applicants can skip the Romanian language preparatory year if they already meet one of these conditions:

Hold a certificate of linguistic competence in Romanian, minimum level B1

Pass the Romanian language test organised by the university

Provide study records showing at least three consecutive years of schooling in Romanian

Eligibility criteria for Nigerian students

Nigerian applicants must meet the citizenship, academic and previous scholarship requirements. Photo: Dragana991

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To qualify, a Nigerian applicant must be a Nigerian citizen with no EU citizenship, have a high school average of at least 7 out of 10 in the Romanian grading system — roughly a "Good" grade equivalent to strong WAEC or NECO results — not currently be studying in Romania on a Romanian government scholarship, and not have previously held this scholarship for the same level of study.

The official portal FAQ confirms there is no age limit for applicants.

Additional level-specific conditions:

Bachelor's: hold a secondary school certificate (e.g. WAEC/NECO)

hold a secondary school certificate (e.g. WAEC/NECO) Master's: hold a recognised Bachelor's degree

hold a recognised Bachelor's degree PhD: hold a Master's degree, plus the written agreement of a doctoral tutor who is a member of the chosen doctoral school, and pass the admission interview

Financial support: what the scholarship covers

The scholarship covers registration fees, tuition fees, a monthly stipend, and accommodation expenses.

Monthly stipends, as listed on the Study in Romania portal, are:

Study level Monthly stipend Bachelor's €65 Master's €75 PhD €85

The following costs are not covered and remain the student's responsibility:

Round-trip international airfare to and from Romania

Meals, groceries, and personal living expenses beyond the stipend (such as phone, transport, and leisure)

Document authentication, legalisation, and authorised translation costs

Potential accommodation or health coverage expenses where dormitory availability or specific university/age rules apply

Note: Under MFA scholarship rules, selected scholarship holders are exempt from the Romanian study visa fee, though applicants still bear travel and preparation costs.

Required documents for Nigerian applicants

For the initial online application, Nigerian applicants must prepare and upload required academic and identity documents, such as secondary school or university certificates/diplomas and transcripts, a birth certificate, a passport/ID copy, and a CV. Documents not issued in Romanian, English, or French must be accompanied by an authorised translation.

Nigerian applicants must upload academic certificates, transcripts, identity documents and a CV. Photo: Prostock-Studio

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A medical certificate confirming that the applicant is fit to study and free of contagious diseases (with an authorised translation where required) is formally required upon enrolment at the host university, rather than as a mandatory prerequisite of the initial online scholarship submission—though applicants are advised to prepare it early alongside host university enrolment checklists.

Additional PhD-only documents include:

A letter of intent, research proposal, and agreement from a Romanian doctoral supervisor

List of scientific works or specialised publications

A critical note on document legalisation

Nigeria is not a party to the 1961 Hague Apostille Convention, meaning Apostille certificates are not issued for documents originating in Nigeria. Instead, Nigerian academic and civil documents require domestic authentication/legalisation and consular legalisation or authorised translation workflows as applicable to each document type and host university enrolment requirement.

Because exact authentication, consular legalisation, and translation rules can vary depending on the document type and host university checklist, applicants should verify current requirements with the relevant authorities and host institution early, as processing can take several weeks.

How to apply: step-by-step

The scholarship application can be sent only through the Study in Romania platform.

Romanian government scholarship application process. Photo: scholarships.studyinromania.gov.ro

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Gather and legalise all documents well before the application window opens (expected mid-February each year). Create an account on the official scholarship portal when the call opens. Complete the online form, including your academic background, contact details, and preferred study field and university. Upload all documents as individually scanned PDFs. Any incomplete application will not be considered. Submit before the deadline. You can submit only one application, and you cannot edit it after submission. Selection results are expected to be announced around 15 July. Upon selection, additional formalities, such as obtaining a visa, will be required.

Application timeline (based on the 2026–2027 cycle)

Stage Date Application portal opens 16 February Application deadline 31 March Results announced (by email) Around 15 July Academic year starts October

The 2027–28 call has not been published as at the time of writing. Monitor the MFA scholarships page for the latest announcement.

What the portal does not accept

No applications sent by mail, email, or submitted directly to the MFA, the Ministry of Education and Research, or embassies will be accepted.

FAQ

Is the Romanian government scholarship fully funded?

Yes. The scholarship covers registration fees, tuition fees, a monthly stipend, and accommodation expenses. Students receive between €65 and €85 per month depending on their study level. Flights and personal costs remain the student's responsibility.

Do Nigerian students need IELTS for the Romanian government scholarship?

No standard English proficiency test score is required to apply for the primary MFA scholarship route, as instruction for undergraduate and Master’s programmes is delivered in Romanian, with a built-in preparatory year. PhD students choosing an English-taught programme should check the specific requirements of their chosen doctoral school.

Can Nigerian students apply for PhD scholarships in Romania?

Yes. PhD candidates may choose to study in Romanian or in a foreign language depending on the doctoral school, but they must obtain prior written agreement from a supervisor before applying. Contact prospective supervisors directly well before the deadline.

How long does the Romanian language preparatory year last?

Applicants who do not know Romanian have the opportunity to take a one-year preparatory language course. A certificate of Romanian language proficiency at level B1 or equivalent is then required to participate in the main study programme.

Where do I submit my Romanian government scholarship application?

Applications must be submitted through the online platform Study in Romania, at https://studyinromania.gov.ro, via the "Apply for MFA scholarships" button, or directly at https://scholarships.studyinromania.gov.ro. The platform is available in English and French. No offline or embassy-submitted applications are accepted.

We also highlighted facts about the Unicaf scholarship for Nigerian students, including eligibility requirements, tuition coverage and how to apply. The guide also outlines available degree programmes and the documents applicants need to submit.

The scholarship is not fully funded, but qualifying Nigerian students may receive up to 86% tuition coverage under a scheme launched in July 2026. Applications are accepted year-round, with students paying the remaining tuition in instalments.

Source: Legit.ng