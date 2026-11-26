Saudi Arabia's tax authority has published a list of items that all travellers entering the country are required to declare at customs

The list includes cash, jewellery, gifts, and commercial goods that exceed specific value thresholds set in Saudi riyals

Failing to declare any of the listed items could expose travellers to charges of money laundering, smuggling, or tax and duty evasion

Saudi Arabia has officially outlined six categories of items that all travellers must declare upon entering the country, with the country's tax and customs authority warning that failure to do so could carry serious legal consequences.

The Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority (ZATCA) published the guidelines on its official portal, stating that declarations are required to protect travellers from being charged with money laundering, smuggling, or evasion of tax and duties.

Saudi Arabia mentions 6 items that needs to be declared. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

Items travellers must declare in Saudi Arabia

According to ZATCA, the following items must be declared using the official customs declaration form:

1. Cash worth 40,000 SAR (N14,564,481) or more

2. Jewellery and precious stones valued at 40,000 SAR or more

3. Goods in commercial quantities

4. Restricted and prohibited goods or items

5. Gifts or personal purchases worth 3,000 SAR (N1,092,328) or more

6. Goods subject to excise tax

The thresholds are fixed in Saudi riyals, meaning travellers carrying foreign currency equivalent to or above 40,000 SAR are equally required to declare it at the point of entry.

Saudi Arabia: Why the declaration matters

ZATCA frames the declaration requirement not as a burden but as a safeguard for travellers themselves. By declaring high-value items, travellers create a formal record of what they are carrying, which protects them in the event of any customs dispute or legal inquiry.

The requirement covers both residents returning to the Kingdom and foreign nationals visiting for work, tourism, or religious purposes, including the millions who travel to Saudi Arabia annually for Umrah and Hajj.

Travellers who are unsure whether a particular item falls within any of the listed categories are advised to consult the ZATCA portal or speak to a customs official upon arrival rather than risk non-declaration.

See the full declaration guidelines on the ZATCA official portal.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Dubai explained how to declare items that are on its declaration list before entering into the UAE.

Saudi Arabia: Special pen foreigners can bring

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Saudi Arabia announced the type of laser pen travellers are allowed to bring into the country and the customs rules that apply.

Only one red laser pen with an output of no more than 5 milliwatts is permitted per traveller. Other colours or more powerful devices could be seized at the border, alongside a range of prohibited goods.

Source: Legit.ng