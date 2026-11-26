The US Justice Department launched a historic anti-scam surge following President Trump's Executive Order 14390, targeting more than 800 defendants across over 400 cases

The FBI's Operation Blackout has restrained nearly $17 billion in illicit funds and seized more than 14,000 digital devices since the crackdown began in March 2026

Schemes charged include cryptocurrency investment fraud, jury duty impersonation by prison inmates, inheritance scams, and military pay theft targeting US service members

Washington, DC, US - The United States Department of Justice on Tuesday, November 24, 2026, announced the results of what it described as the largest-ever anti-fraud operation, bringing charges against more than 800 defendants across over 400 cases since President Donald Trump signed Executive Order 14390 on March 6, 2026, directing a government-wide crackdown on predatory scams.

Attorney General Todd Blanche, in a statement by the DOJ, said the scale of the operation was unprecedented.

The US charges over 800 suspects in an anti-fraud operation, naming Nigerian nationals among those linked to alleged scams. Photo: Andrew Leyden, Ted Soqui/Corbis

Source: Getty Images

"Predatory scams against the American people will not be tolerated," he said. "The unprecedented results of this surge are just the beginning. We will continue prosecuting those who perpetrate these schemes and disrupting the activities of transnational criminal organisations before they reach American shores."

The announcement covered actions across 85 federal districts, including new charges, extraditions, guilty verdicts, and criminal sentences. At least 30 defendants were extradited to face charges in US courts. American prosecutors and agents also supported law enforcement in more than 10 countries in raids on foreign scam call centres and compounds that targeted US citizens.

FBI Operation Blackout Results

The FBI's counter-scam initiative, Operation Blackout, restrained nearly $17 billion in illicit funds, took more than 14,000 digital devices, and helped dismantle over 29 scam compounds across Asia, Africa, and the Middle East, the statement added. The operations led to federal charges against more than 50 scam actors, while FBI support enabled foreign partners to arrest or detain more than 320 additional suspects abroad. More than 2,200 trafficked workers forced to operate inside scam compounds were also freed and repatriated.

FBI Director Kash Patel said the initiative had "directly warned over 11,000 Americans from scam attempts, and prevented more than $690 million in potential victim losses."

US: Schemes Charged Across the Surge Period

Among the cases charged was a jury duty impersonation scheme run by current and former Georgia prison inmates using contraband mobile phones.

Victims were told they had missed jury duty and faced arrest unless they paid a fine. Fourteen individuals were charged in federal and state courts, and a further 17 were charged for smuggling contraband phones into Georgia prisons.

Nigerians Named among Suspects

Other charged schemes included cryptocurrency investment fraud linked to Southeast Asian scam centres, inheritance fee fraud by Nigerian nationals, a Peruvian call centre that told Spanish-speaking Americans they would be arrested if they did not pay for English-language learning products, and a Nigerian national extradited from the United Kingdom for stealing military pay from US service members.

According to Gallup, Americans lost an estimated $68 billion to scams in 2025 alone, with 10% of US adults experiencing a scam either directly or through someone in their household. Nearly three in four victims reported a negative effect on their mental health or well-being.

The Federal Communications Commission also approved a new rule on November 19, 2026, allowing federal and state prisons to use jamming technology to block calls from illegal contraband phones, targeting a key tool used in schemes such as the jury duty impersonation scams.

The DOJ noted that an indictment is merely an allegation, and all the suspects/defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

US FBI Arrests 9 Wanted Nigerians in Major Operation

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the FBI announced the arrest of nine individuals connected to scam centres operating within Nigeria, in a move that signals growing international pressure on cross-border fraud networks.

FBI Director Patel disclosed the development on Monday, October 26, stating that authorities had also identified $11 million in potentially freezable funds spread across multiple countries as part of the operation.

Patel described the suspects as operators who prey on unsuspecting victims, draining their life savings while conducting criminal activities that stretch across international borders. The director said those behind such schemes had convinced themselves that geography placed them beyond the reach of law enforcement.

Source: Legit.ng