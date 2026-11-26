Nigerian comic actor Baba Rex opened up about his womanising roles in movies and skits despite being a married man

The actor revealed that his wife , Deborah , not only supports his content but actively gets involved in his creative process

Baba Rex shared a surprising detail about how far his wife goes to support his work in the entertainment industry

Nigerian comic actor and skit maker Nosa Rex, widely known as Baba Rex, has broken his silence on the perception that his wife disapproves of the womanising characters he frequently plays in movies and skits.

Speaking in an interview with Kaptain Jeff TV, the actor made clear that his wife is not just tolerant of his content but is an enthusiastic participant in building it.

Actor Nosa Rex shares how his wife helps shape his skits. Credit: babarex

Source: Instagram

According to Baba Rex, his wife Deborah Raphael Nwokocha has been part of his creative journey from the very beginning, even operating the camera during his early skit days before she moved abroad.

How Nosa Rex's wife supports him

The actor went further, sharing a detail that is likely to surprise many fans. He said his wife actively identifies heavily-endowed women and introduces them to him as potential actresses for his content.

"As a married man, for you to be able to do the kind of content that I do, you need to give kudos to your wife because the only person I owe an explanation is my wife, he explained.

Nosa Rex and Deborah's marriage

The couple wed in August 2015, and by the actor's account, the partnership extends well beyond their personal life into the business of entertainment. He described his wife as creative and deeply involved in decisions around his content, stressing that her full support is what makes it possible for him to explore the kind of comedy he is known for.

Nosa Rex credits Deborah with standing by him throughout his creative journey from the start. Credit: babarex

Source: Instagram

Watch Nosa Rex speak about support from his wife below:

Nosa Rex reacts to his wife’s tease

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actor Nosa Rex amused fans after his wife, Deborah, shared a playful video from his latest film, Prince of Peace.

The clip showed him in a massage scene with multiple women, prompting Deborah to joke that he was enjoying himself under the guise of acting.

Nosa Rex responded affectionately, saying he imagined it was his wife and praised her as the “world’s best.”

Source: Legit.ng