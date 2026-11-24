Argentina's Economy Minister Luis Caputo officially announced the country's Citizenship by Investment Program during Argentina Week in Paris

The programme is set to begin accepting applications in the fourth quarter of 2026 as part of Argentina's broader push for international integration

Two payment options are available to foreign applicants, with standards aligned with OECD and FATF recommendations governing the vetting process

Argentina's Economy Minister Luis Caputo, alongside Chief of Staff Diego Santilli, formally unveiled the country's Citizenship by Investment Programme on October 2, 2026 during Argentina Week in Paris, releasing the official cost structure for foreign nationals seeking Argentine citizenship through financial contribution.

The programme forms part of Argentina's wider effort to deepen international integration and attract foreign capital, with applications expected to open in the final quarter of 2026.

Two payment options for Argentine citizenship

Foreign applicants can choose between two routes. The first is a direct, non-refundable contribution of USD 350,000 to the National Treasury.

The second involves subscribing to a government bond worth USD 800,000, created specifically for this programme.

The spouse and dependent children of a primary applicant may also apply, subject to proof of relationship and separate contribution requirements for each category.

How Argentina will vet citizenship applications

The evaluation process will be led by the Citizenship by Investment Programmes Agency, working alongside several specialised government bodies, including the State Intelligence Secretariat (SIDE), the Financial Information Unit (UIF), the Ministry of Security, and the Ministry of the Interior.

Each application will undergo identity verification, an assessment of the traceability and legal origin of funds, asset and financial analysis, jurisdictional risk evaluation, a review of criminal and reputational records, and a check of the applicant's immigration history. Once the agency completes its assessment, it will forward a recommendation to the National Directorate of Migration, which holds the final authority to approve or reject each application.

The government stated that due diligence, financial transparency, and risk management standards will be aligned with recommendations from both the OECD and the Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

A group of leading international firms specialising in investment migration has been engaged to advise the government on best practice.

All funds channelled through the programme must pass through the formal financial system and comply with anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regulations.

The Argentine government stated that revenue generated will be directed towards strengthening the country's fiscal and financial position.

Argentina publishes guidance on visa free entry

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Argentina published its full list of countries whose citizens can enter without a prior visa, covering dozens of nations across Europe, Asia.

Only one African country is on the visa-free list, giving its citizens access to Argentina for up to 90 days without applying in advance.

Source: Legit.ng