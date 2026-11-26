Qatar Customs has published an official list of prohibited goods that are banned from being imported or exported in the country

Among the restricted items listed, Qatar specifically named goods whose manufacture or supply includes any component or part of Israeli products

The official prohibition covers a wide range of goods beyond Israeli-linked products, including drugs, weapons, alcohol, and immoral materials

Qatar has placed a blanket ban on goods connected to Israel, listing such products among a range of prohibited items that cannot be imported or exported within the country.

Qatar Customs published an official list of prohibited goods on its portal, citing the Common Customs Law for GCC States and other applicable legislation as the legal basis for the restrictions. The list covers several categories of banned items, with one entry drawing particular attention: goods whose manufacture or supply includes a component or part of Israeli products, regardless of what percentage of the product that component represents.

Qatar mentions country not allowed to bring their products into its border. Photo credit: Getty Images

Source: UGC

What Qatar customs prohibits

The prohibition is not limited to Israeli-linked goods. Qatar's customs authority also bans the import and export of drugs of all kinds, weapons, ammunition and explosives, devices and materials considered to be radioactive sources, and alcoholic drinks.

The list further includes what it describes as immoral items in all their forms, covering books, magazines, films, floppy disks, and similar materials.

Israeli products singled out in official list

The specific mention of Israeli products sets this entry apart from the other categories, which are largely standard prohibitions found across many countries. Qatar's position makes clear that any goods with an Israeli component, however small, are not permitted to enter or leave the country. The rule does not distinguish between finished goods and raw materials, nor does it set a minimum threshold for Israeli content to trigger the ban.

Qatar is a member of the Gulf Cooperation Council, and its customs framework operates under the GCC's shared trade regulations. The country has historically not maintained diplomatic or trade relations with Israel, though the broader Gulf region has seen shifts in that landscape in recent years, particularly following normalisation agreements signed by the UAE and Bahrain in 2020.

Qatar's official customs portal lists the full details of these prohibitions for individuals and businesses importing goods into the country.

In a similar report, Legit.ng published that Qatar named two body areas men and women should cover in public.

Qatar: Social media content banned in country

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Qatar announced its rule on social media posts, including content that violates privacy, insults the country’s values, threatens others or spreads false information.

The rules apply to visitors and residents alike, and even sharing a true account of someone’s private life could lead to legal trouble. A post that seems harmless elsewhere may carry serious consequences in Qatar.

Source: Legit.ng