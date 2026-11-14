Italy's citizenship application process requires most foreigners to prove Italian language proficiency at B1 level or higher

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs outlined four specific categories of applicants who do not need to submit a language certificate

Applicants with severe limitations in language learning due to age, illness or disability are among those covered by the exemption

Italy has outlined four categories of foreign nationals who are not required to submit proof of Italian language proficiency when applying for citizenship, offering a significant relief to certain groups who would otherwise struggle to meet the standard requirement.

Under the country's citizenship application process, most foreign applicants are expected to present a certificate confirming Italian language skills at no lower than B1 level of the Common European Framework of Reference.

Italy citizenship: 4 categories of foreigners exempt from language test. Photo: Getty

Source: Getty Images

Accepted certifications come from a specific set of institutions, including the University for Foreigners of Siena, the University for Foreigners of Perugia, Roma Tre University, the University for Foreigners "Dante Alighieri" of Reggio Calabria, and the Dante Alighieri Society.

Italian citizenship: Who's exempt from language requirement?

The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has identified four groups that do not need to fulfil this language condition.

1. The first group covers foreign nationals, including those living outside Italy, who have signed an integration agreement under Article 4 bis of Legislative Decree No. 286/1998, also known as the Consolidated Immigration Act.

2. The second group applies to holders of an EU or EC long-term residence permit issued under Article 9 of the same Consolidated Act.

3. Third, applicants who already hold an educational qualification from a public or accredited private institution recognised by either the Ministry of Education, University and Research or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation are also exempt.

4. The fourth and most recent category stems from Constitutional Court Ruling No. 25/2025, which extended the exemption to applicants with "severe limitations in language learning ability due to age, illness or disability, certified by a public health authority."

Documents Required for Italy Citizenship Application

Outside of the language requirement, all applicants must submit a standard set of documents. These include a birth certificate from the country of origin, translated and legalised or apostilled in line with current regulations, along with a criminal record certificate from the country of origin and from any third country where the applicant has lived or holds citizenship.

A valid identity document, either a passport or national identity card, is also required, as is proof of payment of the EUR 250 application fee.

It is worth noting that EU Regulation No. 2016/1191, which came into effect on 16 February 2019, exempts certain public documents from the legalisation requirement, provided they were issued to an EU citizen by their own member state's authorities.

Legit.ng has also published residency years for foreigners who want to become Qatari citizens.

Citizenship: Australia mentions residency years for foreigners

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Australia's Department of Home Affairs outlined the residence requirement foreigners must meet before applying for citizenship.

Applicants must have lived in Australia on a valid visa for a number of years before the date they apply for citizenship.

The rules also specify how much time applicants are allowed to have spent outside Australia during that period.

Source: Legit.ng