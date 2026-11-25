The British Council GREAT Scholarship is a UK government-backed award that gives Nigerian postgraduate students at least £10,000 toward tuition fees for a one-year Master’s degree, including STEM courses. This article covers eligibility requirements, what the scholarship does and does not cover, participating universities, and the step-by-step application process.

The GREAT Scholarship offers Nigerians £10,000 towards a UK Master’s degree. Photo: Franckreporter (modified by the author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

The British Council GREAT scholarship offers £10,000 towards tuition fees at participating UK universities for the 2026–27 academic year.

at participating UK universities for the 2026–27 academic year. Applicants must hold a Nigerian passport and be a permanent resident of Nigeria to be eligible.

of Nigeria to be eligible. An undergraduate degree in a relevant subject is required — no minimum work experience is specified, but motivation and subject interest matter.

is required — no minimum work experience is specified, but motivation and subject interest matter. The scholarship is partially funded and covers tuition only; living costs, accommodation, flights, visa fees, and the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) are not included.

and covers tuition only; living costs, accommodation, flights, visa fees, and the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) are not included. Deadlines vary by university — there is no single British Council closing date, so applicants must check each institution's scholarship page individually.

What is the British Council GREAT scholarship?

GREAT Scholarships UK is the collective name for postgraduate taught tuition awards jointly funded by the UK government's GREAT Britain Campaign and the British Council, working alongside participating UK universities that opt in each year. Rather than a standalone STEM-only award, the scheme supports one-year Master’s study across a range of subjects, including STEM fields.

Country eligibility can shift slightly across cycles—with 14 priority countries listed on one British Council overview and 18 countries in 2027–28 guidance—with Nigeria included as a priority eligible country. Awards provide a minimum of £10,000 towards tuition fees for one-year taught master's programmes starting in the autumn intake.

British Council GREAT scholarship requirements for Nigerian students

To be eligible, you must be a passport holder and permanent resident of Nigeria, hold an undergraduate degree, be motivated, have an interest in the proposed subject area, and meet the English language requirement of the relevant UK university.

Applicants must also surpass all the admission requirements set by the respective partner university.

Applicants must be Nigerian residents with a degree. Photo: Svetikd

Source: Getty Images

Beyond academics, the British Council Nigeria expects scholars to represent the programme publicly.

You must be willing to attend a networking event of all UK-based GREAT scholars to discuss experiences and capture perceptions of studying in the UK.

You must also be willing to maintain contact with the British Council and their host institution and act as an ambassador for the GREAT Scholarships.

As an alumnus of the GREAT Scholarships, you should be willing occasionally to speak to potential candidates about your own experience of studying in the UK.

Regarding work experience, the GREAT Scholarship does not require work experience to apply.

English language requirement

You must meet the university's English language requirements by the scholarship deadline. Each institution sets its own English language threshold — most accept IELTS Academic or an equivalent qualification at the level specified on the university's scholarship page.

Quick facts

Detail Information Scholarship name British Council GREAT Scholarship Funded by UK government GREAT Campaign + British Council + host university Level of study One-year postgraduate taught (master's) Award value £10,000 towards tuition fees Eligible nationality Nigerian passport holders resident in Nigeria Subjects covered All subjects, including STEM (engineering, mathematics, computing) Living costs covered No Academic year 2026–27

What the GREAT scholarship covers

The GREAT Scholarship covers a contribution towards tuition fees only. It is not a fully funded scholarship.

The minimum contribution from each partner HEI is £5,000 per scholarship, and the British Council/GREAT Campaign contributes a further £5,000 per scholarship — combining to form the £10,000 award.

The following costs are not covered by the GREAT Scholarship:

Accommodation and living expenses

Return flights to the UK

Visa application fees

Health surcharge (IHS)

Exam fees or additional course costs

Participating UK universities for Nigerian students

The list of participating universities changes every cycle, since institutions bid annually for a limited number of scholarship allocations. Across the scheme as a whole in the 2026–27 academic year, more than 60 UK universities across England, Wales, Scotland, and Northern Ireland took part, offering awards across fields like engineering, business, computing, public health, and law.

Over 60 UK universities participated in the 2026–27 scholarship scheme. Photo: Caiaimage

Source: Getty Images

Universities listed by the British Council for Nigerian students in the 2026–27 cycle included Brunel University of London, Cranfield University, Edge Hill University, Imperial College London, Keele University, Nottingham Trent University, Royal Holloway University of London, University College London, University of Bath, and University of Kent, alongside other UK participants such as the University of Reading, University of Southampton, and University of Warwick.

For the 2027–28 cycle, 10 awards are allocated for Nigeria across participating UK universities, including institutions such as the University of Manchester and the University of Southampton that have already published 2027–28 Nigeria listings.

Because the list shifts each year—and each university decides which specific postgraduate taught courses are eligible—always confirm current participants and available programmes on the official British Council Study UK Nigeria page and the university's own scholarship page before you start applying, rather than relying on a list from a previous cycle.

For STEM applicants specifically, there is no separate STEM-only list of participating universities; instead, students applying for Master’s degrees in engineering, mathematics, computer science, or other sciences must check individual participating universities' GREAT Scholarship pages to verify whether their chosen STEM programme is included for the current intake.

How to apply for the GREAT scholarship

You cannot apply for this funding on the British Council website. You must apply directly through the university.

Follow these steps:

Check the official list. Visit the British Council Study UK Nigeria page for the confirmed list of participating universities and eligible courses for the current cycle. Apply for admission first. You must first apply and receive an offer from a participating UK university before you can be considered for the scholarship. Locate the scholarship page. Once you have a conditional or unconditional offer, visit the university's specific GREAT Scholarship page. Submit a scholarship application. Universities will require a distinct scholarship essay focusing on your leadership and networking potential. Await a decision. Successful scholars will be informed by individual universities of the result of their applications. Receive funding after registration. Scholarship funding will be issued to successful scholars by individual universities after registration.

Application deadlines

The deadline to apply for a GREAT Scholarship varies by institution, with no single universal closing date set by the British Council. For the 2026–27 intake, many participating universities set deadlines between spring and early summer 2026, though dates differed across institutions.

Because 2026–27 entry deadlines have passed, prospective applicants planning for the 2027–28 cycle should check each university's scholarship page directly once its current round opens.

FAQ

Is the British Council GREAT scholarship for Nigeria fully funded?

No. The British Council GREAT Scholarship is a partially funded award contributing at least £10,000 towards tuition fees only. Nigerian students must fund living expenses, accommodation, return flights, visa fees, and the Immigration Health Surcharge (IHS) separately, often combining the award with personal savings, other funding, or permitted part-time work under a student visa.

Can Nigerian engineering and mathematics students apply?

Yes. While there is no separate "GREAT STEM scholarship," GREAT Scholarships cover eligible taught master's subjects at participating universities—including engineering, mathematics, computing, and other STEM disciplines alongside fields such as business, public health, and law. Applicants should check individual university pages to confirm which specific courses are eligible.

Do I need work experience to get the GREAT scholarship?

You need to have an undergraduate degree, be motivated, and have an interest in the proposed subject area. No minimum work experience is required. However, demonstrating a strong academic record and a clear sense of how studying in the UK will benefit your career strengthens your application.

Can I apply to more than one university for the GREAT scholarship?

Yes. Because each university manages its own GREAT Scholarship independently, one of the biggest traps Nigerian applicants fall into is assuming the British Council sets one universal deadline for this award. Each GREAT Scholarship-participating university sets its own internal closing date. Applying to multiple eligible universities is a smart strategy, provided you meet each institution's admission requirements.

What is the difference between the GREAT Scholarship and the British Council Women in STEM Scholarship?

They are separate programmes with different structures, funding levels, and timelines. The GREAT Scholarship is a £10,000+ tuition fee contribution for one-year taught master's degrees that includes Nigeria, whereas the British Council Women in STEM Scholarship is a separate award (worth at least £40,000) with its own country eligibility list and application schedule. Nigerian women planning STEM postgraduate study should check current eligibility rules for both routes and verify whether the GREAT Scholarship is the relevant option for their target intake and university.

We also highlighted facts about the Unicaf scholarship for Nigerian students, including its eligibility requirements, tuition coverage and application process.

The award is not fully funded, but qualifying Nigerians may receive up to 86% off tuition under a scheme launched with UNESCO REF in July 2026. Applicants can apply year-round and pay the remaining tuition in instalments.

Source: Legit.ng