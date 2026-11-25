Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky reacted to Porsha Williams' engagement to her girlfriend, Sway McKinney, announced on November 25, 2026

Bobrisky drew a comparison between Porsha's engagement and his own desire to settle down with a man

The socialite's comment sparked a wave of reactions from fans who weighed in on his romantic aspirations

Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky has weighed in on the engagement of American reality TV personality Porsha Williams to her girlfriend, Sway McKinney, using the news as a springboard to voice his own desire for a relationship with a man.

Porsha, best known as a star of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, announced the engagement on Instagram on November 25, 2026, sharing that she said yes four days earlier.

Nigerian socialite Bobrisky comments on Porsha Williams’ engagement. Photo: bobrisky222/porsha4real

Source: Instagram

The announcement drew widespread attention, coming on the heels of her high-profile divorce from Nigerian businessman Simon Guobadia.

Bobrisky, who publicly identifies as a transgender woman, reshared a video of Porsha's engagement announcement on his Instagram story the same day.

Alongside it, the socialite posed a pointed question, drawing a direct line between Porsha's relationship choices and his own romantic journey.

"If Porsha Williams can marry a man, why can't I settle for a man too?" Bobrisky wrote.

Check out screenshots of Bobrisky's words in the Instagram post below:

Bobrisky's comment sparks online debate

The remark quickly caught attention online, with followers of the Lagos socialite sharing a mix of amusement and support. Many pointed out that nobody was actually standing in Bobrisky's way, while others cheered him on.

Here are some of the comments below:

@officialzarah_ wrote:

"Bob no put me for talk abeg nobody hold you 😒"

@stunnaman082 commented:

"As if anybody is stopping you? 😂"

@_cherii_coco said:

"No be new thing again bob 😂😂 marry who u wan marry senior man"

@pretty_tonia1_ reacted:

"Bob nobody hold you na 😂😂😂😂"

@rachelleoutletng shared:

"Love is love. Everyone deserves to find happiness and be with someone who genuinely makes them happy. ❤"

@kimoravictorine wrote:

"Our mummy of Lagos!!! He's always good at what she does"

Bobrisky shares his thoughts on same-gender relationships after American reality TV star Porsha Williams announces her engagement to Sway McKinney. Photo: bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bobrisky criticised Nigerians attacking KC Luxury after his arrest

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Bobrisky criticised Nigerians who attacked socialite KC Luxury following his arrest by the NDLEA over an alleged international drug network.

Bobrisky accused some of KC Luxury’s former supporters of hypocrisy for turning against him after the agency seized 184.5kg of hard drugs worth about $27.7 million from a Lagos courier firm.

He also questioned the loyalty of KC Luxury’s associates, saying genuine friends could condemn alleged actions while still standing by someone during difficult times.

Source: Legit.ng