Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has reacted to veteran actor Femi Branch's glowing remarks about her intelligence and personality

Branch described Toriola as an "alpha woman" and a very intelligent actress, praising her work ethic and sharp responses

The actress reposted the interview clip, expressing gratitude and noting that people deserve to be celebrated while they are still alive

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola has shared her excitement after veteran actor Femi Branch showered her with compliments during a recent interview.

Branch described the actress as an "alpha woman" and a "very intelligent" person, drawing attention to her personality and the way she handles herself in the movie industry.

The actress, who appeared visibly pleased by his remarks, reposted the video on social media and expressed appreciation for the kind words.

Femi Branch describes Wumi Toriola as an "alpha woman" and a "very intelligent" person. Photos: @wumitoriola/@femibranch/IG.

Source: Instagram

Wumi Toriola reacts to Femi Branch's praise

During the interview, Branch explained that he had worked with Toriola and had observed her approach to her craft.

He praised her strong work ethic, adding that her sharp comebacks were evidence of her intelligence.

The actor's expression reportedly lit up when her name came up, a moment that appeared to touch Toriola when she watched the clip.

In her response, the actress thanked him for his genuine support and appreciation.

She also pointed out that positive moments involving people in the entertainment industry do not receive as much attention as controversies.

The actress used the opportunity to remind people of the importance of appreciating others while they are still alive.

She suggested that people should not wait until someone dies before acknowledging their contributions and celebrating their achievements.

Beyond her appreciation for Branch, the actress also spoke about the demands of maintaining her position in Nollywood.

She said things were not easy for her and stressed that her goal was to remain at the top rather than compete with others.

Read the Instagram response of Wumi Toriola to Femi Branch here:

Wumi Toriola shed tears over YouTube channel crisis

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola cried in a heartbreaking video as she opened up about serious technical difficulties affecting her YouTube channel, Wumi Toriola TV.

The actress said she had spent weeks trying to resolve the issue privately and refused to blame anyone.

She explained that she owed her fans an update after many questioned her absence from the platform.

Source: Legit.ng