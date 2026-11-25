The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation unveiled its Public Sector Reform Playbook at a high-level convening in Abuja on November 19

The guide draws on real reform experiences across Africa to help public servants close the gap between policy design and actual implementation

President Tinubu, represented by the Head of the Civil Service, called on public institutions to use the playbook to cut bureaucracy and drive growth

Abuja, FCT - The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation has launched a practical guide aimed at helping public sector leaders in Africa turn reform plans into real, lasting results.

The Public Sector Reform Playbook was unveiled on Thursday, November 19, at a high-level gathering in Abuja titled "Ideas to Impact: Advancing Public Sector Transformation in Africa." The event drew senior government officials, policymakers, reform practitioners, development partners and private sector representatives from across the continent, according to a statement sighted by Legit.ng.

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation launches a Public Sector Reform Playbook in Abuja. Photo: The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation

Source: UGC

According to the foundation, the Playbook was designed to address one of the most common failures in public sector reform: the breakdown between designing good policy and actually carrying it out. It brings together lessons from real reform efforts, stakeholder engagement and research to help leaders identify entry points, sequence their work, manage resistance and keep momentum going over time.

What the Playbook Sets Out to Do

Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, the Foundation's chairman, said the resource was built specifically for those who have to make reform work on the ground.

"It helps a reformer understand the institution they are working in, find a realistic entry point, sequence the work sensibly, communicate with those who will be affected, and manage resistance. We hope Ministries, Departments and Agencies, and state governments will adapt it to their own priorities, because no two institutions face exactly the same terrain."

Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, delivered the keynote address. She argued that reform efforts in Africa repeatedly stall because too much energy goes into developing frameworks and not enough into the institutional work required to execute them.

"Africa does not lack ideas. Our bookshelves are full of frameworks and strategies. What we must master is the discipline of how to transform our ideas into sustainable citizen-centred impact through purposeful leadership, institutional ownership, capable people, rigorous accountability and institutional continuity."

Tinubu Backs the Initiative

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, represented at the event by Oluwamuyiwa Enita, Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, said building a modern economy requires efficient public administration.

"A modern economy cannot be built on an inefficient public administration, and citizens deserve efficient and transparent public services. Our public institutions should therefore become facilitators of growth and development. We must reduce unnecessary bureaucracy, eliminate waste, strengthen institutional coordination and ensure that public resources are deployed efficiently. This is where the playbook comes in. The playbook should serve as a practical guide for translating reform innovations into action."

The Aig-Imoukhuede Foundation, established by Aigboje and Ofovwe Aig-Imoukhuede, aims to develop 3,000 transformative public leaders across Africa over the next decade through capacity building and reform support. The Public Sector Reform Playbook is available to view and download on the Foundation's official website.

Lowering Standards Has Destroyed Nigeria's Public Sector - Chidoka

In a related development, a former corps marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Osita Chidoka, said that Nigeria has continued to lower the standards of recruitment and promotion processes in the public service.

He said the quota system does not mean lowering standards, arguing that the recruitment and promotion of public servants in the public sector should be merit-based.

Source: Legit.ng