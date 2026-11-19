Lagos Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a N5m cash reward for the best graduating student at the maiden LASUED convocation ceremony

Blessed Mercy Olawunmi, who studied Home Economics, graduated with a CGPA of 4.98 to emerge as the overall best student

Sanwo-Olu also announced a N2.5m reward for the best graduating student from each faculty of the institution

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering basic and tertiary education in Nigeria and worldwide

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has offered the best graduating student of the Lagos State University of Education (LASUED), Blessed Mercy Olawunmi, a N5 million cash reward and automatic employment into the Lagos State Public Service.

Olawunmi, who studied Home Economics and graduated with a Cumulative Grade Point Average of 4.98, clinched the title of overall best graduating student.

Governor Sanwo-Olu announces cash rewards of N5m for LASUED's overall best graduating student and N2.5m for faculty best graduates. Photo credit: Babajide Sanwo-Olu

Source: UGC

Sanwo-Olu described the financial reward as recognition of her academic achievement.

The governor made the announcement on Thursday, November 19, 2026, during the institution's maiden convocation ceremony, held at the Senator Oluremi Tinubu Auditorium on the main campus in Oto-Ijanikin, Lagos.

The announcement was captured in a video shared on X @Mr_JAGs by Jubril Gawat, the governor's Senior Special Assistant on New Media.

"And so, on behalf of the government and people of Lagos, because she has shown that she's the best graduating student today, apart from all of the certificates and the plaques that she's been given, the government will also give her a cash reward of N5m," he said.

Faculty best graduates also rewarded

Beyond the top prize, Sanwo-Olu announced that each student who finished as the best in their respective faculty would receive N2.5 million.

All the rewarded graduates would additionally be offered places in the Lagos State Public Service.

"And each of the best graduating students from every faculty will also get a cash reward of N2.5m," the governor said. "And when they do choose, they'll have an automatic employment with the services of Lagos State Public Service."

All about LASUED

LASUED was created from the conversion of the former Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education into a full university.

Sanwo-Olu signed the bill establishing it on February 2, 2022, as part of a broader effort to raise the standard of teacher training and strengthen tertiary education in Lagos State. Thursday's convocation was the first the institution has held since it was founded.

Sanwo-Olu offers N20m each for LASU's best graduating students

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Governor Sanwo-Olu announced a N20 million cash gift each for the best graduating students of two academic sessions at LASU.

The announcement was made at the 29th and 30th Convocation Ceremonies held at the Lagos State University Main Campus in Ojo.

Both award recipients graduated with First Class Honours, recording CGPAs of 4.96 and 4.97 respectively across different disciplines.

Source: Legit.ng