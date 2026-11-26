Abu Dhabi Customs published an official list of goods that require prior approval before they can be imported into or exported from the UAE

The restricted list covers a wide range of categories, from live animals and food products to weapons, radioactive materials, and nuclear reactors

Everyday items such as cigarettes, cosmetics, electronic cigarettes, and household appliances also appear on the restricted goods list

Abu Dhabi Customs has officially published a list of goods that foreigners are not permitted to import into or export out of the United Arab Emirates without first obtaining approval from the relevant authorities.

The list covers 29 categories of goods spanning a broad range of industries and everyday items. Anyone seeking to move these goods across UAE borders must secure clearance before doing so.

Abu Dhabi lists 29 restricted goods travellers are restricted. Images for illustration purposes only. Photo Source: Getty Images/MAXIM SHIPENKOV/Jorg Greuel

Source: Getty Images

UAE: Restricted goods in Abu Dhabi

Below are all 29 categories of restricted goods as published by Abu Dhabi Customs:

1. Live animals and products made from animals

2. Pesticides, organic fertilisers and chemical fertilisers

3. Agricultural products, including seedlings and seeds used for planting

4. Bees and queen bees

5. Live fish

6. Veterinary vaccines and other animal medicines

7. Equipment and materials used for animal testing and diagnosis

8. Weapons and ammunition of all types

9. Fireworks and explosives

10. Food products

11. Communication devices, including wired and wireless equipment, radio and television transmitters, receivers and GPS devices

12. Air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers and water heaters

13. Weighing machines and equipment used for payments, printing, loading and unloading goods

14. Machines and tools used for working with metals, ceramics and concrete

15. Diesel, fuel oils, lubricants, paints and varnishes

16. Dolls, balloons, bicycles and remote-controlled aircraft

17. Cigarettes and other tobacco products

18. Vehicles and new vehicle tyres

19. Cosmetics, skincare products and products used for oral and dental care that do not contain medicine

20. Household electrical appliances, electrical cables, wires and equipment used to control or protect electrical circuits

21. Medicines, pharmace.utical products and medical equipment, including medical narcotics, laboratory solutions and sterilisation devices

22. Human blood and blood products

23. Publications, recorded materials, photographs, films and equipment used for audio and video broadcasting or recording

24. Rough diamonds

25. Chemicals used to make chemical weapons

26. Radioactive elements, isotopes and other radioactive materials, including those used for medical purposes

27. Large electrical transformers with a capacity above 500 KVA

28. Nuclear reactors, boilers, mechanical equipment and their parts

29. Electronic cigarettes and e-shisha

What the Abu Dhabi Customs restrictions mean

The breadth of the list means that many goods people might consider routine travel items, such as cosmetics, food products, tobacco, and household appliances, fall under the restricted category and require prior authorisation before crossing UAE borders.

Goods at the more serious end of the list, including weapons and ammunition, radioactive materials, chemicals used to produce chemical weapons, rough diamonds, and human blood products, are subject to oversight from the relevant regulatory authorities in the UAE before any import or export is permitted.

UAE releases list of duty-free travel items

Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published a list of 15 categories of personal items that travellers can bring into the country without paying customs duties or taxes.

The items include telescopes, mobile phones, laptops, cameras, musical instruments, personal jewellery, clothes, medication for personal use, and sports equipment.

Source: Legit.ng