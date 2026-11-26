Abu Dhabi Customs Lists 29 Restricted Goods Foreigners Cannot Import Into or Export From the UAE
- Abu Dhabi Customs published an official list of goods that require prior approval before they can be imported into or exported from the UAE
- The restricted list covers a wide range of categories, from live animals and food products to weapons, radioactive materials, and nuclear reactors
- Everyday items such as cigarettes, cosmetics, electronic cigarettes, and household appliances also appear on the restricted goods list
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Abu Dhabi Customs has officially published a list of goods that foreigners are not permitted to import into or export out of the United Arab Emirates without first obtaining approval from the relevant authorities.
The list covers 29 categories of goods spanning a broad range of industries and everyday items. Anyone seeking to move these goods across UAE borders must secure clearance before doing so.
UAE: Restricted goods in Abu Dhabi
Below are all 29 categories of restricted goods as published by Abu Dhabi Customs:
1. Live animals and products made from animals
2. Pesticides, organic fertilisers and chemical fertilisers
3. Agricultural products, including seedlings and seeds used for planting
4. Bees and queen bees
5. Live fish
6. Veterinary vaccines and other animal medicines
7. Equipment and materials used for animal testing and diagnosis
8. Weapons and ammunition of all types
9. Fireworks and explosives
10. Food products
11. Communication devices, including wired and wireless equipment, radio and television transmitters, receivers and GPS devices
12. Air conditioners, refrigerators, freezers and water heaters
13. Weighing machines and equipment used for payments, printing, loading and unloading goods
14. Machines and tools used for working with metals, ceramics and concrete
15. Diesel, fuel oils, lubricants, paints and varnishes
16. Dolls, balloons, bicycles and remote-controlled aircraft
17. Cigarettes and other tobacco products
18. Vehicles and new vehicle tyres
19. Cosmetics, skincare products and products used for oral and dental care that do not contain medicine
20. Household electrical appliances, electrical cables, wires and equipment used to control or protect electrical circuits
21. Medicines, pharmace.utical products and medical equipment, including medical narcotics, laboratory solutions and sterilisation devices
22. Human blood and blood products
23. Publications, recorded materials, photographs, films and equipment used for audio and video broadcasting or recording
24. Rough diamonds
25. Chemicals used to make chemical weapons
26. Radioactive elements, isotopes and other radioactive materials, including those used for medical purposes
27. Large electrical transformers with a capacity above 500 KVA
28. Nuclear reactors, boilers, mechanical equipment and their parts
29. Electronic cigarettes and e-shisha
What the Abu Dhabi Customs restrictions mean
The breadth of the list means that many goods people might consider routine travel items, such as cosmetics, food products, tobacco, and household appliances, fall under the restricted category and require prior authorisation before crossing UAE borders.
Goods at the more serious end of the list, including weapons and ammunition, radioactive materials, chemicals used to produce chemical weapons, rough diamonds, and human blood products, are subject to oversight from the relevant regulatory authorities in the UAE before any import or export is permitted.
UAE releases list of duty-free travel items
Meanwhile, Legit.ng recently reported that the UAE government had published a list of 15 categories of personal items that travellers can bring into the country without paying customs duties or taxes.
The items include telescopes, mobile phones, laptops, cameras, musical instruments, personal jewellery, clothes, medication for personal use, and sports equipment.
Source: Legit.ng
Muhammed Hammed Olayinka (Human Interest Editor) Muhammed has worked with Oracle UNILORIN, Opera News Hub, Scopper News, Gistreel, and now LEGIT.ng. He won the NAPSS President Writing Skirmish (2017) and was first runner-up in the UNILORIN Senate Writing Contest (2018). He can be reached via email at muhammed.hammedolayinka@corp.legit.ng