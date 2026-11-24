About 3,000 students from secondary schools and universities across Nigeria are expected at the seventh edition of Bodex Social Media Hangout on December 10, 2026

Student teams will pitch original digital campaigns before industry judges at the Student Campaign Deck Challenge for a share of ₦4.4 million in prizes

ARCON Director-General Dr Olalekan Fadolapo and three other speakers will deliver keynote addresses at the event holding at UNILAG

Lagos, Nigeria — The seventh edition of the Bodex Social Media Hangout (BSMH) is scheduled to hold on Thursday, December 10, 2026, at the Distance Learning Institute Hall, University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, with an expected turnout of about 3,000 students from secondary schools and tertiary institutions across the country.

The event, themed "Influence with Purpose: Shaping Africa's Digital Future," will begin at 10:00 a.m. and is convened by Bodex Hungbo under the Bodex Media platform, which has Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu as its Grand Patron.

BSMH 7.0 will bring 3,000 students to UNILAG on December 10, with ₦4.4 million in prizes. Photo credit: Frédéric Soltan

Source: Getty Images

₦4.4 Million Up for Grabs in Student Competition

The centrepiece of this year's programme is the Student Campaign Deck Challenge, in which student teams will develop and pitch original digital campaigns before a panel of industry judges. Cash prizes totalling ₦4.4 million will be awarded across both the secondary school and tertiary institution categories.

In each category, the top-finishing institution will receive ₦1 million, with ₦700,000 going to second place and ₦500,000 to third. A brand-new smartphone will also be presented to the best individual presenter across the competition.

Four Speakers Set to Address Delegates

Four keynote speakers will address attendees on topics spanning advertising regulation, digital careers, storytelling, and artificial intelligence.

Dr Olalekan Fadolapo, Director-General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), will speak on advertising ethics and digital responsibility in Africa's economy. Technology content creator Fisayo Fosudo will discuss how young people can convert their creative skills into careers and business opportunities.

Tosin Adefeko, Convener of PodFest Naija and Founder and CEO of AT3 – The MUVMNT Agency, will examine how brands and creators can build audiences through digital storytelling. Adefeko will also serve as a judge in the student competition. Dr. Monday Michaels Ashibogwu, an artificial intelligence expert and public relations professional, will close the keynote segment by exploring how young Africans can apply AI tools to solve community problems and build viable ventures.

The programme will also include digital media masterclasses, debates, and quizzes running alongside the main sessions.

Since its first edition in 2019, BSMH has engaged more than 10,000 young people through learning and mentorship, drawn in over 200 educational institutions, featured more than 300 speakers, presented over 200 awards, and accumulated more than 100 million cumulative digital media impressions across six editions.

Students and attendees can register at bsmhangout.com/bsmh-registration.

ARCON DG Olalekan Fadolapo, technology creator Fisayo Fosudo, Tosin Adefeko and AI expert Monday Ashibogwu to lead keynote sessions. Photo: BSMH 7.0

Source: UGC

UNILAG Student Wins Huawei ICT Competition

In another report, a UNILAG student recently claimed the top prize at one of the world's most competitive technology contests, bringing Nigeria into the global spotlight.

Peter A. Fagbola, a Systems Engineering student at UNILAG's Faculty of Engineering and a member of the ABS-CITS Huawei Academy, won first place at the Huawei Global ICT Competition held in Shenzhen, China.

Source: Legit.ng